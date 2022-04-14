The Cardinals are bringing back a trusted veteran. The team announced they are re-signing wide receiver A.J. Green to a one-year deal for 2022, but did not disclose the compensation.

Green spent the first 10 years of his career with the Bengals, making seven Pro Bowls and totaling over 1,000 receiving yards six times. After becoming a free agent for the first time last year, Green signed a one-year deal with Arizona worth $6 million guaranteed for the 2021 season.

Green played in 16 games for the Cardinals last year, recording 54 catches, 848 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It was the most catches and yards he had in a single season since 2017.

His presence became even more vital when DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury that cost him the final seven games of the season plus the Wild Card game vs. Los Angeles.

Arizona will bring Green back to a wide receiver room that lost some depth, since Christian Kirk left for Jacksonville in free agency. For now, Hopkins, Green and Rondale Moore lead the Cardinal’s depth chart heading into the NFL draft.

