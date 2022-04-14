Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Cardinals Bring Back Wide Receiver A.J. Green on One-Year Deal

The Cardinals are bringing back a trusted veteran. The team announced they are re-signing wide receiver A.J. Green to a one-year deal for 2022, but did not disclose the compensation.

Green spent the first 10 years of his career with the Bengals, making seven Pro Bowls and totaling over 1,000 receiving yards six times. After becoming a free agent for the first time last year, Green signed a one-year deal with Arizona worth $6 million guaranteed for the 2021 season.

Green played in 16 games for the Cardinals last year, recording 54 catches, 848 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It was the most catches and yards he had in a single season since 2017.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

His presence became even more vital when DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury that cost him the final seven games of the season plus the Wild Card game vs. Los Angeles.

Arizona will bring Green back to a wide receiver room that lost some depth, since Christian Kirk left for Jacksonville in free agency. For now, Hopkins, Green and Rondale Moore lead the Cardinal’s depth chart heading into the NFL draft.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

anthony-rizzo-yankees
MLB

Watch: Rizzo Lays Down Perfect Bunt to Beat Shift

That’s one way to beat the shift.

By Michael Shapiro
Apr 10, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) takes warmups prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons Targeting Round 1 Nets Debut in Playoffs

Brooklyn will face Boston on the road in Game 1 on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott
Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Report: Geno Smith Re-Signs With Seahawks On One-Year Deal

The 31-year-old started three games for Seattle during the 2021 season.

By Jelani Scott
sammy watkins
NFL

Report: Packers Sign WR Sammy Watkins to One-Year Deal

With Aaron Rodgers back in the fold and Davante Adams in Las Vegas, Green Bay has made a key addition to its passing game.

By Nick Selbe
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) grabs his left calf during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs
Play
NBA

Report: Luka Dončić Out for Game 1 vs. Jazz

The three-time All-Star suffered a left calf strain during the last regular season game.

By Madison Williams
Stephen Curry (30) with Draymond Green (23) on the Warriors.
Play
Extra Mustard

Curry, Green Believe 2017 Warriors Were Best Team Ever

Was this the best NBA team in history?

By Joseph Salvador
Denver Broncos helmet
Play
NFL

Broncos Sale Is ‘Free and Clear’ to Proceed Following Settlement

The right of first refusal agreement between the late Pat Bowlen and Edgar Kaiser Jr. has been dissolved after 38 years.

By Madeline Coleman
Patrick Beverley celebrates a win over the Clippers
Play
NBA

NBA Fines Patrick Beverley After Post-Game Antics

The veteran guard went over-the-top to celebrate the team’s win over Los Angeles.

By Daniel Chavkin