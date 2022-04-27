Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Pittsburgh Took Each Round

The Steelers will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2003 next season after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers signed former Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky in March, though the rumors regarding a quarterback selection in the 2022 draft haven’t stopped since the Trubisky addition. Trubisky and backup quarterback Mason Rudolph are currently the only quarterbacks listed on Pittsburgh’s roster.

In Sports Illustrated’s Mock Draft this week, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was projected to be selected by Pittsburgh in the first round with the No. 20 pick.

Here is how the Steelers draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

Round 1, Pick 20:

Round 2, Pick 52:

Round 3, Pick 84:

Round 4, Pick 138:

Round 7, Pick 225:

Round 7, Pick 241:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

More NFL Coverage: