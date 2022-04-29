Skip to main content
Panthers Reporter Discusses Likelihood Team Trades for Veteran QB

Panthers fans hoping their team swings a deal for a veteran quarterback may be disappointed by the latest report coming out of Charlotte.

With the quest to add signal-callers still in full effect, Carolina is reportedly “unlikely” to trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo or disgruntled Browns QB Baker Mayfield, according to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. Instead, the team is “far more likely” to add to the QB room via the NFL draft, Fowler added.

Friday’s update is the latest in an ongoing string of stories linking the Panthers to Mayfield. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted Carolina as one of Mayfield’s most likely landing spots on numerous occasions in recent weeks, but the team’s reported interest has yet to materialize. The former No. 1 pick has remained away from the Browns as he continues to evaluate his options following Cleveland’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

The continuous Mayfield-to-Charlotte rumors have all but silenced any chatter surrounding a possible Carolina trade for Garoppolo, who is currently recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Garoppolo said recently he expects to be ready for training camp, but, as 49ers GM John Lynch revealed in March, the 30-year-old’s injury history has given teams pause on making a move.

If the likelihood of acquiring Mayfield or Garoppolo remains slim going forward, the Panthers could end up in a tough situation. Carolina currently has only two QBs in Sam Darnold and PJ Walker and is not in a position to select one of the top signal-callers entering Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Barring any moves from GM Scott Fitterer, the Panthers have five picks remaining in this year’s draft, all of which land in the fourth round or later. The club will not make another selection until pick No. 137 in the fourth round on Sunday after using its No. 6 selection on NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu Thursday night. 

