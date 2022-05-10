NFL Announces Participants for Christmas Day Matchup

Deck the halls with NFL football.

The league announced Tuesday morning that the Rams and the Broncos will continue the 2022 holiday season with a marquee matchup on Christmas Day. The two teams will square off on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The game will air concurrently on CBS and Nickelodeon.

The Rams enter the 2022 season as the defending Super Bowl champions, and they are poised to compete for a title once again. Led by Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, Los Angeles held onto the majority of its championship roster and will now try to become just the eighth franchise in league history to lift the Lombardi Trophy in consecutive years.

On the other side of the Christmas Day matchup, the new look Broncos will try to outpace the high-powered Rams offense. Denver traded for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, hoping that the addition would vault them up the ranks in a stacked AFC West division. The Broncos will now have a chance to stake their claim late in the regular season in front of a national audience on Dec. 25.

Slowly but surely, the NFL has dropped small hints about the 2022 schedule in recent weeks. The league plans to unveil the entire season slate on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

