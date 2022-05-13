Skip to main content
Cardinals 2022 Schedule Released: Arizona’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Cardinals enter the 2022 season after an offseason filled with uncertainty around their young franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

After rumors following the end of last season that Murray wanted a new contract, the possibility of him requesting a trade loomed large over the franchise. 

However, with Murray now firmly in the fold for the 2022 season, the Cardinals will look to take a step forward following a disappointing second half of last season that ultimately led to a 34–11 loss in the NFC Wild Card game against the Rams.

After starting last season 7–0, the Cardinals were seen as potential Super Bowl favorites. However, injuries and inconsistency on both sides of the football caught up to the team in the second half, and Arizona’s season came to a disappointing end.

Can Arizona regroup in 2022 and become the true NFC contender that many thought they could be? Can Kliff Kingsbury prove in his fourth season at the helm that he is the right coach to lead the franchise to Super Bowl contention?

The Cardinals return a talented roster to the fold and should be an NFC playoff team once again next season. Here’s the road they will face as they look to improve upon last year’s disappointing end.

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Raiders
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Rams
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Panthers
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Eagles
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Seahawks
  • Week 7: Thursday, October 20 vs. Saints
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Vikings
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Seahawks
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Rams
  • Week 11: Monday, November 21 vs. 49ers (Mexico City)
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Chargers
  • Week 13: BYE
  • Week 14: Monday, December 12 vs. Patriots
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Broncos
  • Week 16: Sunday, December 25 vs. Buccaneers
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Falcons
  • Week 18: Sunday, January 8 at 49ers

Home Games

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Rams
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Eagles
  • Week 7: Thursday, October 20 vs. Saints
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Seahawks
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Chargers
  • Week 14: Monday, December 12 vs. Patriots
  • Week 16: Sunday, December 25 vs. Buccaneers

Away Games:

  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Raiders
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Panthers
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Seahawks
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Vikings
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Rams
  • Week 11: Monday, November 21 vs. 49ers (Mexico City)
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Broncos
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Falcons
  • Week 18: Sunday, January 8 at 49ers
