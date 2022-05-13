The Cardinals enter the 2022 season after an offseason filled with uncertainty around their young franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

After rumors following the end of last season that Murray wanted a new contract, the possibility of him requesting a trade loomed large over the franchise.

However, with Murray now firmly in the fold for the 2022 season, the Cardinals will look to take a step forward following a disappointing second half of last season that ultimately led to a 34–11 loss in the NFC Wild Card game against the Rams.

After starting last season 7–0, the Cardinals were seen as potential Super Bowl favorites. However, injuries and inconsistency on both sides of the football caught up to the team in the second half, and Arizona’s season came to a disappointing end.

Can Arizona regroup in 2022 and become the true NFC contender that many thought they could be? Can Kliff Kingsbury prove in his fourth season at the helm that he is the right coach to lead the franchise to Super Bowl contention?

The Cardinals return a talented roster to the fold and should be an NFC playoff team once again next season. Here’s the road they will face as they look to improve upon last year’s disappointing end.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Chiefs

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Raiders

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Rams

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Panthers

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Eagles

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Seahawks

Week 7: Thursday, October 20 vs. Saints

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Vikings

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Seahawks

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Rams

Week 11: Monday, November 21 vs. 49ers (Mexico City)

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Chargers

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Monday, December 12 vs. Patriots

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Broncos

Week 16: Sunday, December 25 vs. Buccaneers

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Falcons

Week 18: Sunday, January 8 at 49ers

Home Games

