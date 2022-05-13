The Broncos have high expectations for their 2022 season after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason.

Wilson brings a Super Bowl title and 10 years of experience in Seattle to Denver this season.

The Broncos finished in last place with a 7–10 in the loaded AFC West standings last season. Denver will face all three teams in their division twice. The Chiefs, who led the division, haven’t made any major changes this offseason except for losing their star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Raiders, on the other hand, gained a star receiver in Davante Adams. The Chargers have focused on stacking their defense by adding Khalil Mack.

The Broncos will face the NFC West this upcoming season, which includes the reigning Super Bowl champions: the Rams.

But, perhaps the most anticipated game in the Broncos schedule is the homecoming game for Wilson in Seattle.

Here’s the loaded schedule the Broncos will face in the 2022 season.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Monday, September 12 at Seahawks

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Texans

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. 49ers

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Raiders

Week 5: Thursday, October 6 vs. Colts

Week 6: Monday, October 17 at Chargers

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Jets

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Titans

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Raiders

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Panthers

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Ravens

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Chiefs

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Cardinals

Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Rams

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Chiefs

Week 18: Date TBD vs. Chargers

Home Games

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Texans

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. 49ers

Week 5: Thursday, October 6 vs. Colts

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Jets

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Raiders

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Chiefs

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Cardinals

Week 18: Date TBD 8 vs. Chargers

Away Games

Week 1: Monday, September 12 at Seahawks

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Raiders

Week 6: Monday, October 17 at Chargers

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Titans

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Panthers

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Ravens

Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Rams

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Chiefs

More NFL Schedule Coverage:

• How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule

• Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year

• Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games

• Five Best Games to Bet

• Mile High Huddle: Report: Former Broncos’ Exec Matt Russell Joining Eagles’ Scouting Staff

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle.