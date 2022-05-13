Skip to main content
Broncos 2022 Schedule Released: Denver’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Broncos have high expectations for their 2022 season after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason.

Wilson brings a Super Bowl title and 10 years of experience in Seattle to Denver this season.

The Broncos finished in last place with a 7–10 in the loaded AFC West standings last season. Denver will face all three teams in their division twice. The Chiefs, who led the division, haven’t made any major changes this offseason except for losing their star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Raiders, on the other hand, gained a star receiver in Davante Adams. The Chargers have focused on stacking their defense by adding Khalil Mack.

The Broncos will face the NFC West this upcoming season, which includes the reigning Super Bowl champions: the Rams.

But, perhaps the most anticipated game in the Broncos schedule is the homecoming game for Wilson in Seattle.

Here’s the loaded schedule the Broncos will face in the 2022 season.

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Monday, September 12 at Seahawks
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Texans
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. 49ers
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Raiders
  • Week 5: Thursday, October 6 vs. Colts
  • Week 6: Monday, October 17 at Chargers
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Jets
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)
  • Week 9: BYE
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Titans
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Raiders
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Panthers
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Ravens
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Cardinals
  • Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Rams
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Chiefs
  • Week 18: Date TBD vs. Chargers

Home Games

  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Texans
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. 49ers
  • Week 5: Thursday, October 6 vs. Colts
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Jets
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Raiders
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Cardinals
  • Week 18: Date TBD 8 vs. Chargers

Away Games

  • Week 1: Monday, September 12 at Seahawks
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Raiders
  • Week 6: Monday, October 17 at Chargers
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Titans
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Panthers
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Ravens
  • Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Rams
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Chiefs

