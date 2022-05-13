The Lions are entering their second season with head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff, and they are looking to build off an encouraging 2021. Last year, Detroit began the season 0-10-1 before winning three of their final six games, bringing the total record to 3-13-1.

Detroit added defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and WR Jameson Williams with their two first-round picks, and signed wide receiver D.J. Chark and defensive back DeShon Elliott as veterans looking for bounce-back seasons. Along with these on-field additions, the Lions will also have a new offensive coordinator as Ben Johnson replaces Anthony Lynn in that position.

Before the season begins, the Lions will have some national exposure as well. The team was selected to appear on Hard Knocks this season, which will follow the team’s training camp during the Summer.

The Lions will play a last-place schedule this year, which gives them a possible advantage over the other teams in the NFC North. They also play the entire AFC and NFC East divisions in 2022.

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Eagles

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Commanders

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Vikings

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Seahawks

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Patriots

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Cowboys

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Dolphins

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Packers

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Bears

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Giants

Week 12: Thursday, November 24 vs. Bills

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Jaguars

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Vikings

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Jets

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Bears

Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Packers

