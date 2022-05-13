Skip to main content
Lions 2022 Schedule Released: Detroit’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Lions are entering their second season with head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff, and they are looking to build off an encouraging 2021. Last year, Detroit began the season 0-10-1 before winning three of their final six games, bringing the total record to 3-13-1.

Detroit added defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and WR Jameson Williams with their two first-round picks, and signed wide receiver D.J. Chark and defensive back DeShon Elliott as veterans looking for bounce-back seasons. Along with these on-field additions, the Lions will also have a new offensive coordinator as Ben Johnson replaces Anthony Lynn in that position.

Before the season begins, the Lions will have some national exposure as well. The team was selected to appear on Hard Knocks this season, which will follow the team’s training camp during the Summer.

The Lions will play a last-place schedule this year, which gives them a possible advantage over the other teams in the NFC North. They also play the entire AFC and NFC East divisions in 2022.

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Eagles
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Commanders
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Vikings
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Seahawks
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Patriots
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Cowboys
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Dolphins
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Packers
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Bears
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Giants
  • Week 12: Thursday, November 24 vs. Bills
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Jaguars
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Vikings
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Jets
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Panthers
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Bears
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Packers

