Jaguars 2022 Schedule Released: Jacksonville’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates
The Jaguars are coming off of a season that simply did not live up to the hype.
The 2021 campaign looked to be filled with promise after hiring Urban Meyer as the franchise’s next coach and selecting Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 pick of the draft that year. But it soon came off the rails.
The former Clemson standout threw for 3,641 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as Jacksonville went 3–14 on the year, and Lawrence was vocal about his thoughts, including criticizing Meyer and the staff’s lack of use of running back James Robinson, one of the team’s most effective offensive players.
And while the play didn’t match up to the hype on the field, the franchise was filled with controversy with Meyer at the helm. He was fired before the season was even over, and Jaguars owner Shad Khan said recently to USA Today that the firing had nothing to with “wins and losses.”
“I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here four years,” Khan said. “We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them. That’s why they got the time, because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This [Urban Meyer situation] is much bigger than that.”
The firing came after making headlines for his behavior both on and off the field. The alleged incidents include former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo claiming Meyer kicked him during practice (and it continued to verbally escalate). The former coach previously denied the allegations, but Lambo is reportedly suing the team over the incident.
Reports also surfaced that Meyer belittled his assistant coaches as “losers,” which he called “inaccurate” and “nonsense,” while acknowledging that he is “very demanding” of his assistants. Khan previously opted against firing Meyer in the aftermath of a viral video that showed a woman dancing near the coach in an Ohio bar in September, citing Meyer's "sincere" remorse.
Now, it’s a new year with a new head coach in Doug Pederson and a slew of draft picks who offer promise. Although the schedule features five postseason teams from 2021, can the Jaguars reverse course and right the ship?
Full Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Commanders
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Colts
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Chargers
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Eagles
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Texans
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Colts
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Giants
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Broncos (London)
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Raiders
- Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Chiefs
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Ravens
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Lions
- Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Titans
- Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Cowboys
- Week 16: Thursday, December 22 at Jets
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Texas
- Week 18: Date TBD vs. Titans
