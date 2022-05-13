The Giants head into the 2022 season with nowhere to go but up and they’ve already gotten off to a pretty good start before even taking the field. New York finished 4–13 in 2021 but nailed March’s NFL draft.

The G-Men secured two cornerstone pieces in defense end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal. But they’re not the only new faces in New York, though.

The organization cleaned house this offseason when general manager Dave Gettleman retired and coach Joe Judge was fired after just two seasons. Former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen is now set to bring New York back to competitive relevance and he brought a friend from Buffalo. Former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was tabbed to be the Giants new coach.

Although it won’t happen overnight, the 2022 season should be an improvement for New York. Here’s who will put them to the test in the upcoming campaign.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Titans

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Panthers

Week 3: Monday, September 26 vs. Cowboys

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Bears

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Packers (in London)

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Ravens

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Jaguars

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Seahawks

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Texans

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Lions

Week 12: Thursday, November 24 at Cowboys

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Commanders

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Eagles

Week 15: Pool Date TBD at Commanders

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Vikings

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Colts

Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Eagles

