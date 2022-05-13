Skip to main content
Giants 2022 Schedule Released: New York’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Giants head into the 2022 season with nowhere to go but up and they’ve already gotten off to a pretty good start before even taking the field. New York finished 4–13 in 2021 but nailed March’s NFL draft. 

The G-Men secured two cornerstone pieces in defense end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal. But they’re not the only new faces in New York, though. 

The organization cleaned house this offseason when general manager Dave Gettleman retired and coach Joe Judge was fired after just two seasons. Former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen is now set to bring New York back to competitive relevance and he brought a friend from Buffalo. Former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was tabbed to be the Giants new coach. 

Although it won’t happen overnight, the 2022 season should be an improvement for New York. Here’s who will put them to the test in the upcoming campaign. 

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Titans
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Panthers
  • Week 3: Monday, September 26 vs. Cowboys
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Bears
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Packers (in London)
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Ravens
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Jaguars
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Seahawks
  • Week 9: BYE
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Texans
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Lions
  • Week 12: Thursday, November 24 at Cowboys
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Commanders
  • Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Eagles
  • Week 15: Pool Date TBD at Commanders
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Vikings
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Colts
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Eagles
Home Games

  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Panthers
  • Week 3: Monday, September 26 vs. Cowboys
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Bears
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Ravens
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Texans
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Lions
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Commanders
  • Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Eagles
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Colts

Away Games:

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Titans
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Packers (in London)
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Jaguars
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Seahawks
  • Week 12: Thursday, November 24 at Cowboys
  • Week 15: Pool Date TBD at Commanders
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Vikings
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Eagles

