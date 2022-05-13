Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Seahawks 2022 Schedule Released: Seattle’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Seahawks, like a few other NFL teams this upcoming season, will be entering a new era after their quarterback for the last 10 years, Russell Wilson, was traded to the Broncos in March.

The Seahawks were the only NFC West team that didn’t make the playoffs last season after going 7–10. It was also only the second season in which Wilson did not lead the team to the playoffs. The team is looking to improve their record this year, although they have a pretty tough schedule to look forward to. 

Not only will Seattle continue to face their division, which includes the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Rams, but they will also face the loaded AFC West.

The team’s starting quarterback has not been named yet, but coach Pete Carroll says the battle is between Drew Lock (who came from the Broncos), Seahawks veteran Gene Smith and backup Jacob Eason. In late April, Carroll said Smith was leading the battle at the time.

The Seahawks will travel the most out of all NFL teams this upcoming season as they will cross over 34 time zones to travel 29,446 miles.

Here’s the Seahawks’ 2022 schedule, including the homecoming game for Wilson.

Full Schedule

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

  • Week 1: Monday, Sept. 12 vs. Broncos
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at 49ers
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Falcons
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Lions
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Saints
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 13 vs. Cardinals
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Chargers
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Giants
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Cardinals
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Buccaneers (in Munich)
  • Week 11: BYE
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Raiders
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Rams
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Panthers
  • Week 15: Thursday, December 15 vs. 49ers
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Chiefs
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs Jets
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Rams

Home Games

  • Week 1: Monday, Sept. 12 vs. Broncos
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Falcons
  • Week 6: Thursday, October 13 vs. Cardinals
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Giants
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Raiders
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Panthers
  • Week 15: Thursday, December 15 vs. 49ers
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs Jets
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Rams

Away Games:

  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at 49ers
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Lions
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Saints
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Chargers
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Cardinals
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Buccaneers (in Munich)
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Rams
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Chiefs

More NFL Schedule Coverage:

How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule
Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year
Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games
Five Best Games to Bet
• All Seahawks: Comparing Seahawks’ Current Quarterback Situation to 2011 

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks. 

Breaking
EditorialEvergreen

YOU MAY LIKE

pete-carroll-seahawks
Play
NFL

NFL Schedule 2022: Seattle, Arizona, Dallas Face Unenviable Stretches

Lots of travel, little rest, impossible stretches, and a lack of primetime games . . . these teams have a right to complain.

By Conor Orr
Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Danny Green Leaves 76ers–Heat Game With Knee Injury

He had to be carried off the floor after going down.

By Daniel Chavkin
Fireworks at Paul Brown stadium for a Bengals NFL game.
NFL

NFL Schedule Release 2022: Full Slates for All 32 Teams

All 32 NFL team schedules were released on Thursday.

By Dan Lyons
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3)
NFL

Broncos 2022 Schedule Released

Denver will face a loaded AFC West, along with a stacked NFC West during the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10)
NFL

Chargers 2022 Schedule Released

Justin Herbert will lead his team to a potential NFL playoff run after the team slightly missed the postseason last year.

By Madison Williams
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)
NFL

Raiders 2022 Schedule Released

Derek Carr and newly signed receiver Davante Adams hope to lead the team to its second consecutive postseason.

By Madison Williams
Broncos Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football
Play
NFL

Colorado Sheriff Shares Details of Jerry Jeudy Arrest

He will appear before a county judge on Friday morning and a temporary protection order will go into effect.

By Wilton Jackson
Chiefs Helmet
NFL

Chiefs 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Here’s who Kansas City will face in 2022 after finishing among the league's best in 2021.

By Wilton Jackson