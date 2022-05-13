The Seahawks, like a few other NFL teams this upcoming season, will be entering a new era after their quarterback for the last 10 years, Russell Wilson, was traded to the Broncos in March.

The Seahawks were the only NFC West team that didn’t make the playoffs last season after going 7–10. It was also only the second season in which Wilson did not lead the team to the playoffs. The team is looking to improve their record this year, although they have a pretty tough schedule to look forward to.

Not only will Seattle continue to face their division, which includes the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Rams, but they will also face the loaded AFC West.

The team’s starting quarterback has not been named yet, but coach Pete Carroll says the battle is between Drew Lock (who came from the Broncos), Seahawks veteran Gene Smith and backup Jacob Eason. In late April, Carroll said Smith was leading the battle at the time.

The Seahawks will travel the most out of all NFL teams this upcoming season as they will cross over 34 time zones to travel 29,446 miles.

Here’s the Seahawks’ 2022 schedule, including the homecoming game for Wilson.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Monday, Sept. 12 vs. Broncos

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at 49ers

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Falcons

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Lions

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Saints

Week 6: Sunday, October 13 vs. Cardinals

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Chargers

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Giants

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Cardinals

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Buccaneers (in Munich)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Raiders

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Rams

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Panthers

Week 15: Thursday, December 15 vs. 49ers

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Chiefs

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs Jets

Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Rams

