Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment Wednesday at the age of 38 and on Sunday retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo issued a statement on the passing of his beloved teammate.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Romo family go out to MB III and his entire family,” Romo wrote on Twitter.

“Cowboy fans will never forget his aggressive running style and shear energy he brought every time he was on the field. He could run, block, catch, and he would do all the dirty work and ask for more. It was a pleasure playing alongside him.

But the Marion I will never forget was a young man that had a megawatt smile that could turn your day around in an instant,” he continued. “His huge heart and presence were felt the moment he walked through the door. He could bring the whole locker room together in an instant. I loved being around Marion. His demeanor and spirit affected and touched more people than he ever realized. I was definitely one of those people.

RIP Marion Barber III.”

Barber’s family confirmed that his brain will be evaluated for signs of CTE as they search for a cause of death.

The former Cowboys and Bears running back spent seven seasons in the NFL, six of which came with Dallas, as he amassed 4,780 rushing yards and 53 scores on the ground and 1,330 yards receiving and six touchdowns as a pass-catching target out of the backfield.