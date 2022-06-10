Skip to main content
Davante Adams Confirms Packers Offered Bigger Contract Than Raiders

After Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders on March 17 after eight seasons with the Packers, the five-year deal he signed with his new squad worth $141.25 million. 

It later came out that the Packers were willing to offer their star receiver the same amount or more in order to keep him in Green Bay. But, Adams decided to leave the only organization he had played for.

The California native admitted on Thursday to media members that the Packers had indeed offered him more money than Las Vegas. Ultimately, the trade meant more to him than money. He said wanted to be near where he grew up and be close to his family.

“I’ll say it, it was true, O.K.,” Adams said in the Raiders’ press conference. “But, like I said, there’s more that goes into it. Family is a big part of it for me, so geographically being here it makes it a lot easier for me to stay connected to my family year round. This isn’t Year 2. I’m not necessarily trying to ‘fight for a job’ or anything like that to where you gotta do what you gotta do to stay out there. I had the choice, and the choice was for me to come here and raise my family on the west coast and come out here and have some fun in the sun. It’s hard to explain.”

Adams is also reuniting with his former college teammate, Derek Carr, in Las Vegas. The two played together at Fresno State, helping lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain West title in 2013.

