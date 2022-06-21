Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Mike Tomlin Shuts Down Idea of Steelers Signing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is currently a free agent ahead of the 2022 season.

Recently, the wide receiver tweeted that he wants to retire a Steeler, the team he played at for his first nine years in the NFL before controversy began to cloud his career

On Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of Brown returning to Pittsburgh while appearing on The Pivot Podcast.

“Y’all know that ain’t happening,” Tomlin said. “In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and stuff like that man. You know he’s moved on and we’ve moved on. We can sit around and chop that up like it’s a realistic conversation, but we know that’s not realistic.”

The 33-year-old left the Steelers in 2018 after he was dissatisfied with the team behind-the-scenes. After a trade request, he was dealt to the Raiders. So, Brown and the Steelers didn’t necessarily end on the best of terms.

But, Brown’s best seasons in the NFL came during his tenure with the Steelers. All his seven Pro Bowl and four All-Pro seasons came while he was in Pittsburgh.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“What I’ll say about AB is this man, we had nine great years,” Tomlin said. “I appreciate that dude in ways I can’t explain to y’all. I won’t even bother to attempt to explain to y’all because it sounds like I’m defending him in some way. And to me from that standpoint the nature of our relationship and what we all did together requires no defense. You could digest it however you want to digest it. [Tomlin blows a kiss.] I don’t think enough gets said about the will of that dude. About the work ethic of that dude. About the fearlessness that he played the game.”

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Brown didn’t even play in one regular season game with the Raiders after the trade from Pittsburgh, and was released after a drama-filled preseason. He played one game with the Patriots during the 2019 season, but was released after he reportedly sent “intimidating text messages” to a woman who claimed that Brown made an “unwanted sexual advance” towards her in 2017. On Sept. 10, 2019, Brown was accused of sexual assault by former trainer Britney Taylor. The two settled their civil case in April 2021.

Brown played the last two seasons on the Buccaneers after the team picked him up mid-season in 2020. His only Super Bowl title came with the Buccaneers in the 2020 season. However, his career in Tampa Bay ended when he walked off the field during the team’s game vs. the Jets this last season, ultimately causing him to be released from the team.

It’s unclear if Brown will end up somewhere new in the NFL, but according to Tomlin, there will not be a reunion in Pittsburgh.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers. 

Breaking
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Mychal Thompson: 'Lebron couldn't have survived during the '80s' - IMAGE
Play
Extra Mustard

Klay Thompson's Dad, Mychal, Trolls the Timberwolves

Mychal believes Minnesota could have multiple NBA titles by now if they would have drafted the right players in the past.

By Wilton Jackson
kendrick nunn
NBA

Nunn Picks Up Player Option, Will Stay With Lakers, per Report

The point guard didn’t appear in a game last season after dealing with a knee injury.

By Nick Selbe
Serena Williams of the United States, right, and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrate after wining their doubles tennis match
Tennis

Serena Williams Wins First Match Since June 2021

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had not played in a competitive tennis match since last June at Wimbledon.

By Associated Press
Naomi Osaka (JPN) warms up prior to her match.
Play
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Partnering With LeBron James on Media Company

The four-time Grand Slam champion is taking on her third company after announcing the creation of “Hana Kuma” productions.

By Madison Williams
Rob Gronkowski celebrates a touchdown for the Buccaneers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Gronk Made $70 Million In NFL But Never Spent It—Here’s How

The five-time Pro Bowl tight end was apparently strategic in his financial planning.

By Wilton Jackson
russell wilson
NFL

Report: Russell Wilson ‘Pushed Hard’ for Seahawks Staff Change

The star QB had apparently “grown tired of Schotty from a play calling perspective and wanted something fresh.”

By Nick Selbe
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Reacts to Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement

The quarterback–tight end duo won four Super Bowls together while playing on the Patriots and Buccaneers together.

By Madison Williams
Rockets guard John Wall (1) walks on the court before the game against the Bulls at Toyota Center.
Play
NBA

Report: John Wall Exercising Player Option for 2022–23 Season

He’ll reportedly make $47.4 million next season.

By Joseph Salvador