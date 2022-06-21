Sources: When Deshaun Watson’s NFL Ruling Is Likely Coming

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 24 plaintiffs who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, announced that 20 of the lawsuits reached a settlement Tuesday.

Now with four active lawsuits left against the Browns' quarterback, the question remains when the NFL will reach a decision on whether Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported he expects a decision from the league before training camp.

Training camps are held in mid to late July, meaning that the Watson decision could come in just a few weeks.

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to use former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson as an impartial arbitrator with disciplinary cases similar to Watson’s in March. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in late May that the league is “nearing the end of the investigation,” though no time line was provided on when a ruling would be issued by the disciplinary officer.

Breer reported earlier this month that June 30 was considered an important date in the process, as it is the deadline for pretrial discovery. He noted that “in the 2020 CBA, the NFL ceded the initial decision-making on discipline to a neutral arbitrator. And if you’re thinking like an ex-U.S. district court judge would, it stands to reason that you’d want as much information as possible before rendering a decision.” After the news of the settlements, Breer said this date “becomes less relevant.”

However, the settlements will not have an influence on the investigation. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that “today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.”

The NFL is planning on arguing that Watson should receive a “significant” suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy, with a source close to Watson’s side telling The Washington Post that the league will “probably” hand out a one-season suspension. A different source close to the NFL’s side said to be “careful” about the specifics of a suspension, but that the ruling will be “significant.”

The NFLPA will “mobilize with an aggressive defense on Watson’s behalf.” They will reportedly include comparisons to the league’s handling of cases involving Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Watson could face a fine, suspension or no punishment.

The 24 lawsuits against Watson detail accounts that range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” The first suit against Watson was filed in March 2021 by Ashley Solis, though Buzbee noted that she is not one of the 20 women whose cases were settled.



Watson was traded from the Texans to the Browns in a massive five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million, a new record for the highest guaranteed contract in the league. A clause built into the contract will have Watson losing $55,556 for every game he’s suspended this season, as he is set to make just $1 million in 2022.

During Watson’s introductory press conference with Cleveland in March, he denied assaulting, harassing or disrespecting any woman. Watson and his legal team have maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

Here's a full time line of what has happened with the quarterback on and off the field since his last game with the Texans in 2021.

