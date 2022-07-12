Ever since the Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Panthers on Wednesday or a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick, fans took note that both teams will square off to start the 2022 season. The NFL schedule makers seem to have outdone themselves this time.

In his first interview since the trade, Mayfield was asked about the home game against his former team to start his new chapter in Carolina.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield told Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

Afterward, Mayfield was asked if he holds grudges, to which he responded “I try not to.”

Wednesday’s trade signified the end to a long and drawn-out saga between Mayfield and the Browns. In January, Cleveland reportedly wanted to keep Mayfield for 2022; however, that was before the team traded for Deshaun Watson. The former Texans quarterback faced 25 civil lawsuits describing accounts of sexual harassment and assault (20 of which have now been settled and one of which was dropped) and he now faces a lengthy suspension from the NFL. Right before the Watson trade, Mayfield officially requested a trade from the Browns.

Mayfield struggled largely due to injury in 2021 as he threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his 14 appearances. 2022 will be a contract year for Mayfield, and he will look to earn the starting spot and get himself a long-term deal. It all starts Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers.