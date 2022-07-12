Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Baker Mayfield Addresses Revenge Game Against Browns This Season

Ever since the Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Panthers on Wednesday or a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick, fans took note that both teams will square off to start the 2022 season. The NFL schedule makers seem to have outdone themselves this time.

In his first interview since the trade, Mayfield was asked about the home game against his former team to start his new chapter in Carolina. 

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield told Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

Afterward, Mayfield was asked if he holds grudges, to which he responded “I try not to.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Wednesday’s trade signified the end to a long and drawn-out saga between Mayfield and the Browns. In January, Cleveland reportedly wanted to keep Mayfield for 2022; however, that was before the team traded for Deshaun Watson. The former Texans quarterback faced 25 civil lawsuits describing accounts of sexual harassment and assault (20 of which have now been settled and one of which was dropped) and he now faces a lengthy suspension from the NFL. Right before the Watson trade, Mayfield officially requested a trade from the Browns.

Mayfield struggled largely due to injury in 2021 as he threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his 14 appearances. 2022 will be a contract year for Mayfield, and he will look to earn the starting spot and get himself a long-term deal. It all starts Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers.

Breaking
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

YOU MAY LIKE

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

NBA Trade Ideas: Donovan Mitchell Gets a New Wingman, Lakers Add Shooting

Plus, the Mavs find a replacement for Jalen Brunson.

By Michael Pina
Line of scrimmage during UCLA-Oregon football game
Play
College

SI:AM | NIL, One Year Later

How have college sports changed in the year since name, image and likeness laws disrupted the landscape?

By Dan Gartland
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) reacts as he takes the field against the Ravens at Heinz Field.
Play
Extra Mustard

Roethlisberger: Steelers’ Stadium Name Change ‘Doesn’t Seem Right’

The former Pittsburgh quarterback was one of many who didn’t take a liking to the venue’s new name.

By Zach Koons
Pat Downey
MMA

Downey’s MMA Debut Set for Bellator 284

After experiencing a couple of setbacks, the former All-American wrestler will step inside the Bellator cage in a middleweight bout against Jeff Souder.

By Justin Barrasso
Austin Novosad
Play
College Football

Top Programs Courting Committed QB Recruits Novosad, Parson, Smolik

Big quarterback commitments have all but reset the national recruiting dominoes at the sport's most important position.

By John Garcia Jr.
F1 driver Max Verstappen poses with the first-place trophy after winning the 2022 Canada Grand Prix.
Extra Mustard

F1 Star Max Verstappen Appears on Cover of SI Kids

From world champion to cover star, the Red Bull driver continues to add accolades to his ever-growing résumé.

By Zach Koons
Buffalo Bills Gabriel Davis
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football 2022 Breakouts

These fantasy players are taking it to the next level in the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) can not make the catch as Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Obstacles for Javonte Williams

With Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon in Denver, a breakout season is not in the books for Williams.

By Kyle Wood