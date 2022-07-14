Skip to main content
NFL Offseason Moves: NFC South Report Card
NFL Offseason Moves: NFC South Report Card

Cooper Kupp Outlines Goals for Improvement After Incredible 2021 Season

Last year’s performance solidified Cooper Kupp’s spot among the NFL’s elite offensive weapons. The Rams wide receiver led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) during an impressive 2021 regular season run.

His elite play carried over in the playoffs, particularly in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory against the Bengals where he recorded eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Even after an exceptional season championship followed by a large contract extension, the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has a new set of goals for the 2022 season.

“How are you hitting these blocks, how you are going to get off the ball?” Kupp said, per Rams.com. “How efficient were against press coverage, how good were you with your handwork… footwork? How precise were you when you were running these routes? There’s so much that you can be better at.”

Kupp joined a list of receivers from around the league to receive new deals this offseason that include the Allen Robinson, A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Brandin Cooks.

While Kupp’s statistical marks in receptions and receiving yards were the best of his career, he says his focus this season is solely on becoming a better version of himself.

“I want to be a better football player than I was the year before,” Kupp said.

