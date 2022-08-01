Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

The NFL issued a statement Monday after disciplinary officer and former federal judge Sue L. Robinson ruled Deshaun Watson should be suspended six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

“We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy by Deshaun Watson,” the statement read.

“We appreciate Judge Robinson’s diligence and professionalism throughout this process. Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps.”

For more than a year, the league investigated the sexual harassment and assault allegations levied against the Browns’ quarterback. More than two dozen women have detailed graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Twenty-five women filed civil lawsuits against Watson since March 2021, and only one dropped their case due to privacy concerns in April ’21. Watson agreed to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits in June ’22. Ahead of the disciplinary decision Monday, Watson reportedly agreed to settlements on three of the four remaining civil suits against him.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the terms and amounts agreed to are confidential, adding “we won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

The quarterback has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges earlier this spring. Shortly after the Harris County grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against the quarterback, Cleveland traded for Watson and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million. A clause built into the contract mandates Watson will lose only $55,556 for every game in which he’s suspended this season.

Watson is able to appeal Monday’s ruling. Per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, league commissioner Roger Goodell could either make a final decision or call upon an independent ruler.

