Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Six-Game Suspension Ruling

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

The NFL issued a statement Monday after disciplinary officer and former federal judge Sue L. Robinson ruled Deshaun Watson should be suspended six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

“We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy by Deshaun Watson,” the statement read.

“We appreciate Judge Robinson’s diligence and professionalism throughout this process. Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps.”

For more than a year, the league investigated the sexual harassment and assault allegations levied against the Browns’ quarterback. More than two dozen women have detailed graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Twenty-five women filed civil lawsuits against Watson since March 2021, and only one dropped their case due to privacy concerns in April ’21. Watson agreed to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits in June ’22. Ahead of the disciplinary decision Monday, Watson reportedly agreed to settlements on three of the four remaining civil suits against him.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the terms and amounts agreed to are confidential, adding “we won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

The quarterback has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges earlier this spring. Shortly after the Harris County grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against the quarterback, Cleveland traded for Watson and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million. A clause built into the contract mandates Watson will lose only $55,556 for every game in which he’s suspended this season.

Watson is able to appeal Monday’s ruling. Per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, league commissioner Roger Goodell could either make a final decision or call upon an independent ruler.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 28, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees Fall Out of No. 1 Spot

Here’s where all 30 teams stand as we near the trade deadline.

By Will Laws34 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games.
Play
Fantasy

Browns QB Watson Suspended for Six Games

Plus, fantasy football bold predictions and MLB trade deadline news.

By Kyle Wood59 minutes ago
Jalen Brunson while playing against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA

NBA Opens Tampering Investigation Into Knicks’ Signing of Brunson, per Report

It is the second league investigation into tampering this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
A celebration breaks out at SummerSlam.
MMA

SummerSlam Delivers Much-Needed Positive Night for WWE

In the first pay-per-view under the creative leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the world of wrestling received an energy jolt.

By Justin Barrasso20 hours ago
England celebrates winning the Women’s Euro final
Play
Soccer

Football Has Come Home: The Magic of England’s Run to Euro Glory

One year after the Three Lions’ penalty-kick shootout loss at Wembley, the Lionesses clinched the nation’s first Euro title in front of their home support.

By Andrew Gastelum19 hours ago
Fernando Alonso at the Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula1

Alonso Announces He Will Join Aston Martin’s F1 Team in 2023

The Alpine driver will replace Sebastian Vettel, who announced he will retire from Formula One after the 2022 season.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Washington Commanders Antonio Gibson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings & Stat Projections

We're ready to dominate the 2022 NFL season to keep you on top of your fantasy football leagues.

By Shawn Childs1 hour ago
A smiling Bill Russell in 2014
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Bill Russell’s Legacy

He was more than just an NBA legend.

By Dan Gartland1 hour ago