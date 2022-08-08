Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About His Relationship With Matt LaFleur

It’s been a tumultuous last 18 months for the Packers and franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Prior to Rodgers signing a four-year extension that will pay him over $150 million over the next three years, the future of Rodgers with the Packers was very much in doubt.

Rodgers and his relationship with the front office was fractured following the team’s first round selection of quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft. However, the strong play of Rodgers under the tutelage of new coach Matt LaFleur renewed the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers, and he is now expected to be tied to Green Bay for the remainder of his career.

Rodgers opened up about his relationship with LaFleur and what his coach has brought to the franchise.

“That time we spent on Zoom, that was very meaningful to me,” Rodgers told MMQB‘s Albert Breer.

“To feel more like a collaborator was really important, and I did some things off the field as well to help with our relationship. And the more time we spent together, the better that our connection was. It was never bad. It just went from coach-player to friend.

“When you get to know somebody off the field, you know how they tick and what makes them go. You see everything from a different perspective. I know Matt’s a grinder. Matt’s a very creative person. He’s very driven, very hard on himself. I also know off the field how much he cares. And it’s because of how much he cares that he spends so much time in here, grinding through the week of game planning, film watching and preparation,” Rodgers added.

With LaFleur as his head coach, Rodgers has enjoyed some of the best statistical seasons of his career, and it’s not lost on him how much credit his coach deserves for his scheme and putting Rodgers in position to be successful.

“A lot of times you can tell by my initial celebration after a touchdown pass what kind of play it was,” Rodgers said.

“If he dials up something special and I throw a gimme touchdown, I’m always gonna give him the credit first, because he does that a lot. You’ll see me pointing over to him sometimes, and the majority of the time it’s because he just called a great freaking play and all I had to do literally was throw the ball to a wide-open guy. I have so much appreciation for that aspect he’s brought to this offense and this team,” Rodgers added.

With Rodgers back in tow, the Packers will certainly be one of the favorites to come out of the NFC this season, and the relationship between LaFleur and Rodgers is a big reason why Green Bay will be in the mix once again in 2022.

