Bills linebacker Von Miller has never been shy about using social media to share his hopes for his NFL career. In his latest foray on Instagram, the two-time Super Bowl champion made clear that one of his most immediate desires is to link back up with Odell Beckham Jr. in Buffalo.

On Monday afternoon, Miller posted a photo edit of his former teammate in a Bills jersey on his Instagram story. He added a short, but poignant, message to the picture, encouraging Beckham to join him in pursuit of a second straight Super Bowl ring.

“@obj Let’s chase this ring… again,” Miller wrote.

Miller shared the Instagram story just hours after Beckham commented on one of the linebacker’s earlier posts. In his comment, the free agent receiver asked if Miller had an available locker next to him in Buffalo.

“U beeeen litttt!!!! @vonmiller what’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??” Beckham wrote.

It’s clear that the two Pro Bowlers formed quite the bond last year in Los Angeles as they provided major contributions to help lead the Rams to a Super Bowl. But since the victory in February, Miller and Beckham have gone their separate ways.

Miller signed a humongous deal with the Bills this offseason that will pay him up to $120 million over the next six years. The contract will likely allow the three-time First-Team All-Pro to finish out his career in Buffalo with a franchise capable of competing for titles year in and year out.

As for Beckham, the road to find a new team hasn’t been as simple. The 29-year-old suffered a torn ACL for the second time in less than a year in a half during the Super Bowl and has spent the last few months rehabbing the injury.

Before he left the championship game, Beckham proved to be a vital piece of the Rams’ receiving corps, which included catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs. Should he be able to return at some point during the 2022 season, the three-time Pro Bowler stands to be a contributor with whatever team he joins.

Perhaps, he could be on the way to Buffalo to link up with his old teammate in the coming months.

