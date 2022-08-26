Jordan Love did not have the greatest outing in the Packers preseason finale on Thursday against the Chiefs. However, it was a situation he had already seen before.

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was away from the team due to testing positive for COVID-19 in Week 9 of last season, Love stepped in for the four-time NFL MVP, leading Green Bay’s offense to one scoring drive in the team’s 13–7 loss.

On Thursday, Love revisited the scene in Arrowhead Stadium. The only differences? It was preseason game with players who might not be on the roster when the Packers begin the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Vikings.

However, Love made the best of his last starting opportunity before falling back into the shadows of the Rodgers show in Green Bay. The third-year quarterback went 16-of-26 for 148 yards and an interception he would have like to have back. But even in that, Rodgers believes Love has a much better understanding of the Packers offensive system.

“I think he’s definitely become a master of the offense,” Rodgers said after the game, per USA TODAY Sports.

Statistically, Love finished with a lower passing (61.1) than he did in the Week 9 matchup a year ago (69.5). But even with the miscue on his behalf, Love did not let it rattle him, something Packers coach Matt LaFleur liked about the performance of his backup quarterback.

Love led the offense on two more productive drives, despite not securing touchdowns. But for LaFleur, he appreciated that Love’s confidence didn’t waiver.

“I think early on there wasn’t really a lot open for him and he was under some duress,” LaFleur said. “The one thing I loved about it is, when the game doesn’t start out how you want it to, how do you respond? I thought he showed a lot of resiliency, and I think that just shows the maturation process that he’s done over the last couple years.”

In recent months, several teammates praised Love for saying he has his “swagger back” and has seen leaps in his confidence. While he will not be the Packers’ starter when the season begins, Love has taken noticeable strides.

