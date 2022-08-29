Matt Rhule Announces Injury Diagnosis for QB Sam Darnold

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss at least four weeks with a significant high ankle sprain, coach Matt Rhule confirmed to the media on Monday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

Rhule added that Darnold is likely to be placed on short-term injured reserve with a designation to return in four weeks. In the meantime, the Panthers are likely to have P.J. Walker back up Baker Mayfield while Darnold is recovering.

The diagnosis comes after Darnold underwent an MRI on Saturday to confirm the injury that he suffered in Friday night’s preseason finale against the Bills.

Darnold was injured when he rolled out to his right and was rolled up on by Buffalo defensive tackle C.J. Brewer. Darnold left the field on a cart and did not return.

Darnold lost his starting quarterback job this offseason after a subpar 2021 season that left the Panthers searching for answers at quarterback.

Ultimately, Carolina made the move to trade for Mayfield in training camp, where he won the starting job over Darnold.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers.