The Vikings plan to waive former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond after just one season, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning.

Mond, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, arrived in Minnesota as a player on the rise following a strong senior season with the Aggies and an impressive performance in the pre-draft process. However, the 23-year-old failed to live up to the expectations set out for him over the course of his brief time with the Vikings.

Mond’s chances at making the 2022 roster took a major hit last week when Minnesota struck a deal with Las Vegas for veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll now head to waivers with the possibility of returning to the Vikings practice squad later in the week.

After a shaky rookie year that saw him test positive for COVID-19 while competing with Sean Mannion to be Kirk Cousins’s backup, Mond got a fresh start this season under new coach Kevin O’Connell. He got the opportunity to play nearly half of the Minnesota’s preseason snaps, but failed to differentiate himself against third- and fourth-string players on opposing defenses.

Mond ended the 2022 preseason having completed 29 of 51 passes for 303 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also took five sacks.

