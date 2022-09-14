During this year’s NFL training camps, the league required offensive linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers to wear “Guardian Caps” during practice in order to help protect the players from suffering concussions.

According to data released on Wednesday posted by ESPN, concussions dropped 50% in the league for players using Guardian Caps in comparison to the average from the past three years, which was 23 concussions.

This year, 11 players who used Guardian Caps suffered concussions. However, six of the concussions occurred because of contact to the face mask, which the Guardian Cap does not cover.

The cap mandate ended after the second preseason games for the teams, but the data released acknowledged that around 200 players continued to wear them in practices after the end date.

Along with the data, the NFL and NFL Players Association plans to review the feedback they received from players, equipment managers and coaches while they decide the Guardian Caps’ future for the 2023 season. There hasn’t been an official decision on their use for next year.

“We want to work our way through those comments before we’re ready to make a commitment for next season,” the NFL’s executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller said. “We’re really pleased with how it went and optimistic that a device like this will improve the health and safety of our athletes. But what exactly that looks like, I think we need a little bit of time and a fair number of conversations before we get to that point.”

Various players and coaches, such as Jets coach Robert Saleh and Cardinals star J.J. Watt, addressed concerns they had with the caps. However, some were in favor of the caps, such as Commanders coach Ron Rivera.

More NFL Coverage: