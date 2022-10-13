Less than seven weeks after he was shot twice during a suspected armed robbery attempt, Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Robinson made his regular season debut Sunday against the Titans after he was medically cleared and was met with an incredible ovation from the Washington crowd. He came off the bench and finished with nine carries for 22 yards in the 21–17 loss, but now it appears he will be the go-to ball carrier in the backfield.

The rookie out of Alabama was always expected to be the Commanders’ tailback of the future since he was taken in the third round of April’s NFL draft. Washington is currently 1–4 on the season and looking to try and keep up in the competitive NFC East.

Kick off against the Bears on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Commander Country.