Panthers Wouldn’t Trade DE Brian Burns for Two First-Round Picks, per Report

The Panthers made two significant trades this past week, but the team apparently isn’t preparing for a total rebuild.

In the wake of the firing of coach Matt Rhule, Carolina shipped star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers and wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals.

Despite those two deals, standout defensive end Brian Burns seems to be untouchable in the eyes of the Panthers front office. To wit, Carolina turned down an offer of two first-round picks for the fourth-year pro, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team that made the offer isn’t known.

Carolina also doesn’t intend to trade wide receiver DJ Moore, cornerback Jaycee Horn or defensive lineman Derrick Brown, according to Schefter.

Burns, who was named to his first Pro Bowl last year, has four sacks in six games this season. A first-round pick in 2019, he boasts 29.5 career sacks.

The Panthers (1–5) play host to the Buccaneers (3–3) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

