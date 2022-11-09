Former Packers Star Greg Jennings Thinks Aaron Rodgers Could Be Benched

When Aaron Rodgers signed his four-year extension to return to the Packers as the NFL’s highest paid quarterback in March, he was “all in” on his decision to lead the franchise to more success and a chance to compete for another Super Bowl.

However, through nine weeks of the 2022 season, Green Bay’s offense—a unit that is accustomed to being elite—has been starved of consistency and limited in points scored, resulting in the franchise suffering five consecutive losses. Currently, Green Bay ranks 14th in total yards (345.3), 15th in passing yards (224.7) and 27th in points scored (17.1) per game.

In the buildup of the franchise’s struggles in recent weeks, Rodgers has been very vocal about things needing to change in Green Bay, citing the need for better chemistry with receivers and the desire of getting some additional help during this year’s NFL trade deadline more than a week ago. Following a week in which the Packers remained silent at the league’s trade deadline, the four-time MVP finished 23-for-43 for 291 yards with one touchdown while throwing three interceptions for the first time since 2017 in the Packers’ 15–9 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

While many have watched Rodgers grow and rise to his elite status in Green Bay, some critics have begun to shift the conversation in the Packers’ woes to stating that Jordan Love should begin earning some playing time. Greg Jennings, who spent seven seasons as Rodgers’s teammate in Green Bay, appeared on The Carlton Show Wednesday and believes that Love could become the Packers starting quarterback “sooner rather later” if things continue to trend in a negative direction for Green Bay.

On Sunday, Rodgers and the Packers (3-6) face the Cowboys (6-2) and his former coach Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field on Sunday evening. But after a clash with America’s team, Green Bay faces the Titans and two road games against the Eagles and the Bears before its bye week.

“I believe if they lose two out of these three games which they could likely lose all three, it is done,” Jennings said. “You got to see what Jordan Love can do.”

Love has a very limited sample size in terms of play this season. In two games, the third-year quarterback is 6-of-9 for 73 yards. Prior to those games, Love went 16-of-26 for 148 yards and an interception in the Packers’ 17–10 loss to the Chiefs in their final preseason game in August.

Despite not having the reps, Jennings believes Love should get an opportunity to show what he can do.

“I remember there was a guy in Aaron Rodgers that no one knew what he could do,” Jennings said. “When he got his opportunity to spill Brett [Favre] in games, it didn’t always look great. But we saw something. But we in the locker room, on the field, we knew what he could do.”

Jennings’s comments come a day after Packers Hall of Fame safety Leroy Butler said Rodgers should be benched if Green Bay loses its next three games.

“If you’ve lost those [next three] games, you’ve got to get Jordan Love in there at some point,” Butler said on CBS Sports’ Maggie & Perloff. “There’s no playoffs, you’re not in the playoffs. You have to find out at some point can Jordan Love play because you can’t get rid of Aaron Rodgers because of his contract. But, you can find a way to get Jordan Love some work to just kind of find out what you’re going to have in a few years.”

Love has one more year on his rookie contract and then a fifth-year option available for 2024 after this year. This season, Rodgers has thrown for 2,091 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions through the first nine games of the season.

