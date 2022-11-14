Plus, the seats are getting warm under Nathaniel Hackett and Josh McDaniels, the Bills’ sloppiness isn’t isolated, Cardinals-49ers on tap next week in Mexico City and much more.

I never had much doubt that the Titans were going to win Sunday—even when they were down 10–0—and I’m not sure whether that says more about where Denver is or who Tennessee is. The optimist would say it’s a positive for the Titans. And doing what they did, and what they’ve done this year in general, is impressive.

We’ve tread over some of this ground the past few weeks, and you probably know the deal by now. LT Taylor Lewan and DE Harold Landry are gone for the year. WR A.J. Brown was traded to the Eagles. And the past couple of weeks, Tennessee had to scratch by without Ryan Tannehill, who was out with an ankle injury.

Despite all of it, the Titans had won five straight after starting 0–2, and nearly made it six going toe-to-toe with (and eventually losing to) the Chiefs eight days ago at Arrowhead.

Tannehill was 19-of-36 for 255 yards and two touchdowns returning from an ankle injury. George Walker IV/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY Network

Well, Tannehill returned Sunday, with his ankle having progressed through the week (he says he had a good idea he’d play after practice on Thursday and Friday), and Tennessee found yet another way to win after getting him back—throwing the ball over a tough Denver defensive front geared up to stop Derrick Henry to get the 17–10 win.

“I’ve definitely felt better, but the win makes everything hurt a little bit less,” Tannehill told me postgame. “I felt like things were getting to a point throughout the week where I was able to move around a little bit and went out today and warmed up and felt pretty good.”

And the Titans needed him to be close to 100% to beat the Broncos.

Behind 10–0, they got the ball with 2:23 left in the first half and went on a methodical 13-play drive. Tannehill picked up a first down with his legs, four with his arm, and then pulled the Titans to within three with a tight-window throw to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with 12 seconds left for the nine-yard touchdown.

“I wasn’t good enough early; I wasn’t accurate enough early, had guys with opportunities and was off by a foot a couple times,” he said. “So I had to knock the rust off and get dialed in a little bit, and then we got that two-minute drive going, and I was able to settle in a little bit, find some completions, find some open guys and felt good after that. … And then on that touchdown, they were bringing some pressure there, bringing zero, and I was able to make an adjustment at the line of scrimmage. Nick did a good job of getting an edge on that guy.”

It’d be easier the next time, around a quarter later—when the Titans got the Broncos on a flea-flicker, which turned into an easy 63-yard touchdown.

“We handed it to Derrick there and got them to bite up on the run, and Nick did a good job of selling it and accelerating,” Tannehill said. “I think the corner actually fell down after the toss back to me. So he was pretty open.”

The Broncos would cross midfield only once more, and that was at the end of the game. And so Tennessee improved to 6–3 and kept its division lead at two games.

For their part, the Titans have now won without their left tackle and best pass rusher, and their quarterback, too. On Sunday, they beat Denver without their best defensive player, Jeffery Simmons. And it’s not that it doesn’t matter when those guys go down—it does. More so, this is about how the Titans have managed all this over Mike Vrabel’s five years in charge.

“Yeah, it’s not been ideal,” Tannehill said. “But we battled through a lot last year. You look at what we went through last year; I think we set the record for most guys who’ve suited up for us and played in a game, so it’s not new territory, unfortunately. It’s not the position you want to be in, but we’re a resilient group and a no–excuses group. We try to find a way to win each and every week no matter who’s in, who’s out, what’s going on.

“[Vrabel] sets the tone; he lets us know that there’s no excuses, so we’re going to roll with whoever’s available and ready to help the team. That’s said from Day 1. And then it really gets put to the test, and we see it work.”

They sure have.

As for the Broncos’ part of that equation, it’s now at the point when the offense holding the defense back is being brought up by coaches publicly. Here’s how first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett saw it Sunday: “It’s another close game, another one-score game. We feel like the defense stepped up to the challenge with Derrick Henry. I mean, the offense has to find a way.”

First of all, he’s right. Denver held Henry to a paltry 53 yards on 19 carries. Tannehill barely completed half his passes (19-of-36). The Broncos forced four three-and-outs in the first half and two more in the second half, so Ejiro Evero’s unit did its part.

Which brings things back to Russell Wilson and the offense. The quarterback’s passer rating has been under 90 in six of his eight starts. His TD-INT ratio through his past four starts is 3–4, and he’s not running the ball much at all—his seven carries Sunday (for eight yards) were a season high. Meanwhile, Geno Smith has ignited the offense Wilson left behind in Seattle.

Over the coming weeks, if Denver doesn’t start winning, you’ll hear rumblings about Hackett’s job security, for sure, and particularly if they can’t get past the Raiders and Panthers over the next two weeks. It’s possible Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn gets linked to the job again (perhaps with fellow Cowboys assistant and former Seahawks lieutenant Brian Schottenheimer as OC), given his relationship with GM George Paton and experience with Wilson.

But by the looks of it, if the Broncos ever get Wilson back on track, a big part of making it has to be taking a realistic look at who the quarterback is as a player right now. He always wanted to be a Brady-Manning field-general-type, and as it stands right now, it’s not working out.

Could it be in time? Maybe, but the guy is 34 years old.

So as I see it—before we’re talking about getting rid of anyone—the first thing the Broncos should do is make a cold assessment on how to get the most out of Wilson as a player and then get him to buy in on that vision, whatever it is. Because, logistically, after giving him the contract they did last summer, he’s the one piece to that puzzle that can’t be moved.

Brady was 22-of-29 for 258 yards as the Buccaneers took over first place in the NFC South. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers have woken up. I’m not saying they’re going to the Super Bowl, but I think it’s fair to say that Tom Brady and the offense carried over the momentum from their Week 9 win against the Rams, and look a lot less stuck in the mud than they had the first two months of the season.

Brady was an efficient (and clutch) 22-of-29 for 258 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in Sunday’s 21–16 win over Seattle. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Julio Jones showed up big time. Rachaad White and Cade Otton continue to emerge as young weapons. The line deserves the credit Brady gave them after the game, too. And then, there’s the defensive effort keyed by an emotional afternoon for Devin White, who lost his dad just before boarding to fly to Germany and registered a sack and forced fumble in the game.

The Bucs are back to .500 now (5–5) heading into their bye. Coming out of it, they’ll get the Browns and Saints, which means 7–5 in December is in sight. And now a game up in the NFC South, it’s easy to see where they’re likely to be hosting a playoff game again in January and may do it as a real threat to make a deep playoff run.

Not bad for a group that looked, well, kinda old a few weeks ago.

“I just think our guys hung together and came out of our gunk by keeping their heads down and working hard,” coach Todd Bowles texted postgame from overseas. “We got a good group of leaders.”

A potentially dangerous one, too.

The Bills’ sloppiness isn’t isolated. They had four turnovers, and the overall looseness of the afternoon was reminiscent of their second half against the Packers two weeks ago and the loss to the Jets last week. Josh Allen, believe it or not, now leads the NFL in interceptions (10), including four in the red zone the past two weeks. And rest assured, the Bills are cognizant of what’s happening.

“Losing sucks, sucks this way even worse,” Allen said after the 33–30 loss to the Vikings in overtime. “Horrendous second half. I’ve got to be better. … It’s on me.”

Now, the good news—Buffalo’s been here before. In 2020, the Hail Murray in Arizona capped a 3–3 stretch as the Bills had a mid-November bye. After that, they reeled off eight consecutive wins, a streak that took them all the way to the AFC title game. And last year, they lost that weird, windy game to the Patriots, and fell behind 27–3 at Tampa Bay. They stormed back to challenge the Buccaneers, lost that game (their fourth loss in six weeks), then came back to reel off five straight, taking them to the AFC divisional epic in Kansas City.

So I think they’ll be O.K. like they were the past two years. But there’s plenty of work for them to do.

The Cardinals deserve some credit for being resourceful this week. Hard Knocks In Season premiered the other day, and during the show was coach Kliff Kingsbury pointing to a three-game stretch this month as pivotal in a season slipping away—Arizona had Seattle, the Rams and 49ers back-to-back-to-back and entered that stretch at 3–5. The Cardinals opened it last week with a 31–21 loss to the Seahawks and, worse, saw a litany of guys, Kyler Murray included, go down in the process, and had to go to L.A. this week to face the champs.

Now, sure, it did help that the Rams were starting John Wolford, and not Matthew Stafford.

Still, at this point, the Cardinals are going to take what they can get to stay in the race. Colt McCoy, for his part, knew that was the assignment, and knew, with four starting linemen out, he was going to have to play fast and play smart to have any shot at a win, as he prepared for the chance that Murray couldn’t go.

So Cardinals 27, Rams 17 is good enough for him.

“It was a pretty wild week, to be honest,” McCoy told me postgame. “Toward the end of the week, like Friday, I had kind of a gut feeling that I would play. Didn’t know exactly, but I’m just thankful to step in and fill in for us. Our backs are against the wall, and we got a huge win on the road in the division.”

To get it, McCoy leaned on DeAndre Hopkins (10 catches, 98 yards) and Rondale Moore (eight catches, 94 yards) and let the defense do the rest.