MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants and Jets, is poised to get a new playing field for the 2023 season, according to a report from NJ Advance Media. The news was revealed by Giants safety Julian Love, who is the team’s union representative.

“The Giants and MetLife are in the process of getting things done for next year,” Love said, per NJ Advance Media. “That turf will be changed. The stats have shown that we are on one of the worst fields in the league.”

The current playing surface at the stadium is FieldTurf Classic HD. It was installed in May 2020 at the venue in East Rutherford, N.J. It is not yet known whether the new surface will be natural grass or another type of artificial turf. Love said his preference, as well as that of the majority of players, is for natural grass.

“Part of the challenge is the two teams and all of the events that [happen] on that field, and so we would love grass, but if that’s not feasible, then the new state-of-the-art turf that is available will have to go down instead,” Love said, per NJ Advance Media. “The Giants are on the ball on that type of thing, and I think there is now a push to make everybody the same way.”

The change is being planned as the NFL faces heavy scrutiny for its use of artificial turf in regard to player safety.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, players union president JC Tretter, Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, are among the NFL figures and observers to criticize the league this season for the prevalence of artificial turf around the league.

More NFL Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Night Flipper Anderson Did the Unthinkable

For more Daily Cover articles, visit Daily Cover.