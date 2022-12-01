Patrick Peterson Has No ‘Beef’ With Kyler Murray Despite Criticizing Him

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson made headlines on Wednesday when a clip of him saying, “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” on his podcast All Things Covered went viral.

On Thursday, Peterson was asked about his comment about the Cardinals quarterback, in which he said he didn’t mean to be “disrespect” his former teammate and he has no “beef” with him.

"What I meant by my comment was when you're a franchise quarterback, you have to carry yourself a certain way," Peterson said, via ESPN. "So if you're having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of energy do you think feeds off to your teammates?

"That's what I meant about Kyler. He cares about himself because he's not putting the team first. When you make a bad throw, and you come off to the sideline, you're dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels? If our starting quarterback don't have any energy, no fire, that we can win this game, how can we? That's what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler. I didn't mean any disrespect, in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that can help him be a better football player in the long run."

Whenever the original clip went viral, Murray responded to the comment on Twitter saying Peterson had his number and could talk to him about it personally instead of ranting on his podcast.

However, Peterson noted on Thursday that he didn’t have Murray’s phone number until this week. Peterson then said he reached out to Murray this week, but as of Thursday afternoon, he had not heard back from the quarterback.

