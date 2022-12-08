Despite just getting picked up on waivers Tuesday, Baker Mayfield could very well start for the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles wants to go through pregame warmups with quarterback John Wolford, who is listed as questionable with a neck injury, before making a decision on who will get the start against the Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If Wolford cannot go, Mayfield will be next in line to start.

Matthew Stafford, the team’s starter, is on injured reserve with a spinal cord contusion. His absence, along with injuries to stars like Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, make this a bleak scenario for the Rams (3–9), who have lost their last six games.

Mayfield spent the first 13 weeks of the season with the Panthers before he was released on Monday. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield requested to be released and he got his wish after tallying 1,313 passing yards, six touchdown passes and six interceptions in his seven games played. He completed 57.8% of his passes and started six games for Carolina.

Kickoff against the Raiders (5–7) is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be on Amazon Prime.