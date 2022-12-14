Jets QB Zach Wilson Insists Demotion Hasn’t Shaken Confidence

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t played in the last three games due to a demotion down the depth chart, but this decision from coach Robert Saleh apparently hasn’t altered Wilson’s thoughts on his future with the team.

As the No. 2 draft pick in 2021, Wilson was seen as the future of the franchise, and the 23-year-old still believes that he holds this title.

“Yeah, I definitely believe in myself,” Wilson said. “Of course I have all the confidence in the world. I think that’s how it should be. But you’ve got to be able to prove that.”

Wilson will act as the backup to Mike White on Sunday vs. Lions instead of Joe Flacco, who has sat in the backup position since Nov. 27. White left last Sunday’s 20–12 loss to the Bills twice, and even received X-Rays in the locker room before coming back to finish the game. He went to the hospital after the game, but is still expected to start this Sunday vs. the Lions.

The newly named QB2 admitted he hopes he can make his way back up into the starting role by the end of the season, but he knows that decision isn’t up to him.

One thing that prompted Wilson’s demotion a few weeks ago was his comments regarding how he didn’t think the offense let the defense down, which subsequently sparked “irritation” in the locker room, according to Saleh. Wilson later admitted that the criticism he faced is “deserved.”

Through his seven starts this season, Wilson led the Jets to a 5–2 record and completed 105 passes on 189 attempts for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.