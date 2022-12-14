Zach Wilson to Serve As Jets No. 2 Quarterback, Saleh Announces

When the Jets host the Lions on Sunday, quarterback Zach Wilson—the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft—will be back in uniform for the team. Coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson will serve as the backup to Mike White.

Wilson hasn’t suited up for the Jets since the 10–3 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 20, when he completed just 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards. The team managed just 103 yards of offense in the game.

The team benched Wilson after that game, slotting him below White and veteran Joe Flacco on the depth chart.

The move comes after White took a number of big hits in the team’s 20–12 loss to the Bills, forcing him to leave the game twice. After the second hit that knocked him out of the game, White went to the locker room for X-rays, but ultimately returned to finish the game. White went to the hospital for evaluation following the loss, but is expected to be able to start on Sunday against Detroit.

Flacco struggled in relief, completing just 1-of-3 passes for one yard. White threw for 268 yards in the game, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Saleh said that the decision to elevate Wilson after last week’s game does not have to do with Flacco’s play, but comes after Wilson has shown improvement in practice, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

In addition to his on-field struggles, Wilson’s benching came after he said he didn’t think the offense let the defense down, something that caused “irritation” in the locker room, according to Saleh.

He later walked back those comments, saying that the criticism he faces is “deserved.”

“The way that I handled the situation wasn’t right. I gotta be a better football player, and then I gotta be a better leader for these guys,” Wilson said.

On the year, Wilson has completed 55.6% of his passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Both White (317.3) and Flacco (225.5) are well ahead of Wilson’s 182.7 yards per game this season.

The Jets (7–6) and Lions (6–7) kick off at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

