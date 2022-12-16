Jerry Jeudy Fined Over $23,000 by NFL for Bumping Official, per Report

The NFL is fining Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for taking his helmet off and making contact with an official during Denver’s game vs. the Chiefs last Sunday, per multiple reports.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for coming in contact with the official and another $13,261 for taking his helmet off while still on the field. Jeudy is expected to appeal the fines, Mike Klis reports.

The NFL initially announced it wouldn’t suspend Jeudy for the incident despite the multiple violations.

The incident occurred in the first half of the game vs. Kansas City when Jeudy was upset over what he believed to be a missed call. While the rest of the Broncos offense was walking off the field, Jeudy was fired up and yelling at the nearest official.

Jeudy has had a tumultuous season for the disappointing Broncos, recording just 587 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 11 games.