George Kittle Paid Tribute to Jimmy Garoppolo After Thursday Night Win

The 49ers clinched the NFC West with a win over the Seahawks on Thursday night, thanks to another strong performance from quarterback Brock Purdy. However, the team knows it would not be in this position without Jimmy Garoppolo.

After the game, tight end George Kittle paid homage to his injured teammate, with a famous Garoppolo quote written on Kittle’s shirt.

“Feels Great Baby! -10,” Kittle’s T-shirt read.

Garoppolo first used that line in a postgame interview during the 2019 season, when the 49ers started the season 8–0 and ended up winning the NFC. Since then, Garoppolo has dropped the line on an occasional basis, while merchandise with the line and Garoppolo’s name or face has been up for sale.

After injuring his foot two weeks ago, Garoppolo will likely miss the rest of the season and won’t be able to partake in the 49ers playoff run. Still, the quarterback’s performance after taking over as the starter following the injury to Trey Lance was instrumental in keeping San Francisco in playoff contention.

As a starter, Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers to a 7–3 record, winning five straight games before going down. The veteran quarterback’s standing with his team is clear in his sixth season with the team, and his teammates are sure to give him the credit he deserves for the team’s success.