Steelers Criticized for Mock CPR Celebration in Win Over Browns

One of the Steelers’ sack celebrations against the Browns on Sunday was poorly timed, to say the least.

After Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during Pittsburgh’s 28–14 win on Sunday, one of his teammates pretended to give him CPR before he stood up.

Although this celebration isn’t new to the NFL, a number of fans were unhappy to see the Steelers perform it just six days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was resuscitated on the field during last Monday night’s game.

None of the Pittsburgh players have spoken out about the celebration yet.

Then, during the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Lions, Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker shoved a Detroit athletic trainer and was ejected from the game. He has since publicly apologized, but fans were upset about both instances on Sunday, considering the context of Hamlin’s injury

The league has provided an outpouring of support for Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital but continues to improve. Some teams sported shirts saying “Love for Damar” and his No. 3. Others prayed on the field to show support for the player.

Hamlin had his breathing tube removed last week and has been able to communicate with family and teammates. He tweeted throughout Sunday’s NFL games, including many reactions to the Bills game. Doctors have said Hamlin’s neurological function “remains intact.”