It was a tough season for the Rams coming off of last season’s Super Bowl victory. Los Angeles dealt with injuries all over the field, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, most importantly, en route to a 5–12 record.

With the frustrating season coming to a close last weekend, questions surround the future of the franchise. Sean McVay will take some time before deciding if he wants to continue to coach, Stafford will return but with questions surrounding the health of his throwing arm and now, perhaps there’s uncertainty surrounding the team’s best defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey posted a cryptic tweet on Friday morning with pictures and video of his highlights from the season.

“It is what it is! It was what it Was! If that’s the end, I went out [with] a BANG! Still THAT!” Ramsey tweeted.

Prior to the tweet, there was no reason to believe that Ramsey would not be back to lead the Los Angeles secondary.

The veteran defensive back is under contract through the 2025 season, and is entering the third year of a five-year, $100 million contract that he signed prior to the start of the ’20 season.

Could Ramsey be seeking another trade? Could he be ready to hang up the cleats at just 28 years old?

There are plenty of question marks for the Rams heading into ’23, and now they may have to answer one question that they didn’t even see coming.