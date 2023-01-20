NFL's New Quarterback Era Dawns on 2023 Playoffs Entering Divisional Round

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, all with a chance to become the 2022 Super Bowl champions.

Out of the eight starting quarterbacks playing in this weekend’s divisional rounds, the oldest quarterback is the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, who is just 29. This means all eight quarterbacks are in their 20s.

When asked about what it meant to be the oldest quarterback left in the playoffs, Prescott kept it short and sweet by saying “S--- changes fast,” via Yahoo! Sports’ Jori Epstein.

The NFL is definitely changing as the next generation of star quarterbacks continues to make names for themselves in the postseason.

Here’s a look at the accomplishments thus far from the eight remaining quarterbacks, starting from oldest to youngest.

Dak Prescott (29)

The Cowboys quarterback was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, meaning he technically has the most professional experience out of the quarterbacks left in the playoffs. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and named to the Pro Bowl in his first year.

This year is Prescott’s fourth in the playoffs, as he currently holds a 2–3 record in the postseason.

As for the Cowboys, the team won three Super Bowls in the ‘90s, but since 1995, Dallas hasn’t won a divisional game. If Prescott can end the drought for the Cowboys on Sunday night, he will be a hero for Dallas.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott yells a play at the team. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes (27)

The Chiefs quarterback is no stranger to the NFL playoffs. After being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to the playoffs every season he’s been there.

He’s also the only remaining quarterback who has won a Super Bowl title. Mahomes became the second youngest starting quarterback in history to win the Super Bowl when he was 24.

Mahomes brought the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowls in 2019 and 20. His overall record in the postseason is 8–4.

Josh Allen (26)

The Bills quarterback is still searching for his first Super Bowl appearance and the team’s first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Since he was drafted in the first round in 2018, Josh Allen has brought the Bills to the playoffs every season except his rookie year. He currently has a 4–3 playoff record.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gives a command for a play. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow (26)

Even though the Bengals quarterback is the same age as Allen, Joe Burrow wasn’t drafted until 2020, when he was the first overall pick.

In only his second season last year, Burrow took the Bengals to the Super Bowl before ultimately losing to the Rams. Burrow and Mahomes are the only two remaining quarterbacks who have played in the Super Bowl.

Daniel Jones (25)

The Giants quarterback was drafted a year before Burrow in the first round of the 2019 draft. Even though he has one more year of experience, Daniel Jones is making his first playoff appearance this year after helping the Giants end their five-year playoff drought.

The Giants finished the season 9–6–1, which is the only winning record Jones has in his career thus far.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones shouts a play at his team. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts (24)

The Eagles quarterback has yet to win a playoff game in his career since last season ended in a wild-card loss. Jalen Hurts was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft.

The Eagles earned the first-round bye this year, so Hurts will make his divisional-round debut on Saturday. If Hurts wins a Super Bowl title this year, he would become one of the youngest starting quarterbacks in history to accomplish the feat.

Trevor Lawrence (23)

In his second season as the Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence is making his postseason debut this year. He was selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft.

If Lawrence and the Jaguars win the Super Bowl, he would officially become the youngest quarterback in history to win the title. Right now, the record is held by retired Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who won it when he was 23 years and 340 days old.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during a game. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy (23)

The 49ers quarterback is the only rookie quarterback left in the playoffs this year, and he’s the youngest by two months. Brock Purdy is also the only backup quarterback who is expected to start this weekend.

Purdy was “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2022 draft, meaning he was selected as the last overall pick. However, he’s been far from “irrelevant” as he has won all six of his starts. Purdy earned the starting role after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both ended their seasons prematurely with injuries.