Rob Gronkowski Reveals Why There’s a ‘Slim Chance’ of Him Unretiring

Since retiring from the NFL for a second time last June, Rob Gronkowski has yet to escape speculation regarding a possible return for a 12th season. And, while his supporters may continue holding out hope for a little longer, Gronk appears dead set on staying away from the game for good.

The former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end addressed the idea of possibly coming out of retirement on Thursday during a media tour where he was promoting his partnership with USAA, where he admitted that he viewed himself as retired, according to ESPN. Gronkowski also stated that he never seriously considered returning for the 2022 season before labeling the chances of a future NFL return as “very slim.”

“This year my mindset wasn’t even close to going back out on the field,” Gronkowski said. “Even when a couple teams called me, it just wasn’t there. The situation was the right situation, but my mindset wasn’t there. I feel like my mindset just isn’t there, even going into this offseason. I would say it’s a very slim chance.”

While Gronk’s comments seem to all but confirm his intention to stay retired, the 33-year-old’s comments may still raise a few eyebrows, considering the timing. This past Tuesday, the Buffalo native revealed on the New Heights podcast that he briefly spoke to his hometown Bills about a return before the ’22 season.

“They wanted me to come up there,” he said. “It just wasn’t there, though. If my mindset was there, I would probably most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills.”

Barring the dream of a “Gronk to Buffalo” move coming true, the future Hall of Fame tight end will forever be remembered for his time with New England and Tampa Bay. A member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, Gronkowski amassed 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns and four Super Bowl rings across his 11 seasons.