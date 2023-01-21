Joey Bosa Fined After Public Criticism of Officiating in Chargers vs. Jaguars, per Report

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was fined $55,546 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and subsequent criticism of league officiating following last Saturday’s wild card loss to the Jaguars.

Bosa was seen arguing with an official as he walked off the field in the second half of last Saturday’s loss, with frustration boiling over for the Los Angeles star as they blew a four touchdown lead.

Bosa then took the officials to task in the postgame press availability, making it known that he was unhappy with the way the officials handled themselves during the game.

“If I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine,” Bosa said. “But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they get to…they’ll probably be back in the locker room after the game like, ‘Haha, got that a–h---. Oh yeah, got him 15 yards, what a loser.’”

Bosa was fined $29,785 and $13,261 for his two instances of unsportsmanlike conduct, and an additional $12,500 for his postgame comments deriding officials.

The Chargers star will now have an entire offseason to think about his actions and come back in 2023 with a vengeance.