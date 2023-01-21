Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was discharged from the hospital this weekend after spending the last two weeks in intensive care, per a report from Dov Kleiman.

Hillis was in critical condition after saving his two young children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico. For a period of time, Hillis was unconscious in the ICU after nearly drowning during the rescue.

At the time, Greg Hillis, who is Peyton’s uncle, posted on Facebook updating everyone on his nephew’s status following the incident.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg Hillis wrote. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

Hillis went on to spend two full weeks in the ICU before being released this weekend with a smile on his face and surrounded by his family, friends and medical team.

It was undoubtedly a happy ending to an extremely scary situation for Hillis and his family.