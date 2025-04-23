2025 NFL Draft Order: Picks 1-257 for All Seven Rounds
Want to know who picks first in the 2025 NFL draft?
How about the 10th? Or 100th? Or the last pick, Mr. Irrelevant? We have you covered.
Below, we have all 257 picks from when the Tennessee Titans lead off the proceedings on April 24 in Green Bay, all the way until Saturday afternoon, when the Kansas City Chiefs will make the final choice of the three-day extravaganza.
Round 1 will begin April 24, Rounds 2-3 will be April 25 and Rounds 4-7 will be April 26.
Round 1
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns
34. New York Giants
35. Tennessee Titans
36. Jacksonville Jaguars
37. Las Vegas Raiders
38. New England Patriots
39. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Chicago Bears
42. New York Jets
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Indianapolis Colts
46. Atlanta Falcons
47. Arizona Cardinals
48. Miami Dolphins
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Seattle Seahawks
51. Denver Broncos
52. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54. Green Bay Packers
55. Los Angeles Chargers
56. Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota from Houston)
57. Carolina Panthers (from L.A. Rams)
58. Houston Texans
59. Baltimore Ravens
60. Detroit Lions
61. Washington Commanders
62. Buffalo Bills
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
65. New York Giants
66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee)
67. Cleveland Browns
68. Las Vegas Raiders
69. New England Patriots
70. Jacksonville Jaguars
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Chicago Bears
73. New York Jets
74. Carolina Panthers
75. San Francisco 49ers
76. Dallas Cowboys
77. New England Patriots (from Atlanta)
78. Arizona Cardinals
79. Houston Texans (from Miami through Philadelphia and Washington)
80. Indianapolis Colts
81. Cincinnati Bengals
82. Seattle Seahawks
83. Pittsburgh Steelers
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85. Denver Broncos
86. Los Angeles Chargers
87. Green Bay Packers
88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
89. Houston Texans
90. Los Angeles Rams
91. Baltimore Ravens
92. Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit through N.Y. Jets and Las Vegas)
93. New Orleans Saints (from Washington)
94. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo)
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Philadelphia Eagles
97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)
98. New York Giants (compensatory)
99. Miami Dolphins (compensatory)
100. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)
101. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)
102. Detroit Lions (compensatory)
Round 4
103. Tennessee Titans
104. Cleveland Browns
105. New York Giants
106. New England Patriots
107. Jacksonville Jaguars
108. Las Vegas Raiders
109. Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)
110. New York Jets
111. Carolina Panthers
112. New Orleans Saints
113. San Francisco 49ers
114. Carolina Panthers (from Dallas)
115. Arizona Cardinals
116. Miami Dolphins
117. Indianapolis Colts
118. Atlanta Falcons
119. Cincinnati Bengals
120. Tennessee Titans (from Seattle)
121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122. Denver Broncos
123. Pittsburgh Steelers
124. Green Bay Packers
125. Los Angeles Chargers
126. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
127. Los Angeles Rams
128. Washington Commanders (from Houston)
129. Baltimore Ravens
130. Detroit Lions
131. New Orleans Saints (from Washington)
132. Buffalo Bills
133. Kansas City Chiefs
134. Philadelphia Eagles (from Detroit; originally Philadelphia's)
135. Miami Dolphins (compensatory)
136. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)
137. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory)
138. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)
Round 5
139. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)
140. Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)
141. Tennessee Titans
142. Jacksonville Jaguars
143. Las Vegas Raiders
144. New England Patriots
145. New York Jets
146. Carolina Panthers
147. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans through Washington)
148. Chicago Bears
149. Dallas Cowboys
150. Miami Dolphins
151. Indianapolis Colts
152. Arizona Cardinals
153. Cincinnati Bengals
154. New York Giants (from Seattle)
155. Miami Dolphins (from Denver)
156. Pittsburgh Steelers
157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158. Los Angeles Chargers
159. Green Bay Packers
160. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota)
161. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston)
162. New York Jets (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)
163. Carolina Panthers (from Baltimore)
164. Philadelphia Eagles (from Detroit through Cleveland)
165. Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington)
166. Houston Texans (from Buffalo)
167. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)
168. Philadelphia Eagles
169. Buffalo Bills (compensatory)
170. Buffalo Bills (compensatory; from Dallas)
171. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)
172. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory)
173. Buffalo Bills (compensatory)
174. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)
175. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory)
176. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)
Round 6
177. Buffalo Bills (from N.Y. Giants)
178. Tennessee Titans
179. Cleveland Browns
180. Las Vegas Raiders
181. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England)
182. Jacksonville Jaguars
183. Baltimore Ravens (from Carolina)
184. New Orleans Saints (from Washington; originally New Orleans’s)
185. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago through Seattle)
186. New York Jets
187. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco)
188. Tennessee Titans (from Dallas)
189. Indianapolis Colts
190. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta)
191. Denver Broncos (from Arizona)
192. Cleveland Browns (from Miami through Chicago)
193. Cincinnati Bengals
194. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle)
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
196. Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)
197. Denver Broncos
198. Green Bay Packers
199. Los Angeles Chargers
200. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)
201. Los Angeles Rams
202. Los Angeles Rams (from Houston through Pittsburgh and Chicago)
203. Baltimore Ravens
204. Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit through Cleveland and Buffalo)
205. Washington Commanders
206. Buffalo Bills
207. New York Jets (from Kansas City)
208. Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia)
209. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory)
210. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)
211. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)
212. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)
213. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory)
214. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory)
215. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory)
216. Cleveland Browns (compensatory)
Round 7
217. New England Patriots (from Tennessee)
218. Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland through L.A. Chargers)
219. New York Giants
220. New England Patriots
221. Jacksonville Jaguars
222. Las Vegas Raiders
223. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Philadelphia and Pittsburgh)
224. Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)
225. Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Jets through Kansas City)
226. Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina)
227. San Francisco 49ers
228. Detroit Lions (from Dallas)
229. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Atlanta through Philadelphia)
230. Carolina Panthers (from Arizona)
231. Miami Dolphins
232. Indianapolis Colts
233. Chicago Bears (from Cincinnati)
234. Seattle Seahawks
235. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
236. Houston Texans (from Denver through Philadelphia and Washington)
237. Green Bay Packers (from Pittsburgh)
238. New England Patriots (from L.A. Chargers)
239. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay through Tennessee)
240. Chicago Bears (from Minnesota through Cleveland)
241. Houston Texans
242. Atlanta Falcons (through L.A. Rams)
243. Baltimore Ravens
244. Detroit Lions
245. Washington Commanders
246. New York Giants (from Buffalo)
247. Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City through Carolina)
248. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia through Washington)
249. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)
250. Green Bay Packers (compensatory)
251. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory)
252. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)
253. Miami Dolphins (compensatory)
254. New Orleans Saints(compensatory)
255. Cleveland Browns (compensatory)
256. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory)
257. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory)