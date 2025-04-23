SI

2025 NFL Draft Order: Picks 1-257 for All Seven Rounds

The Titans will make the first pick, while the Chiefs will make the final choice of the three-day extravaganza.

Matt Verderame

The Titans are expected to select Ward with the first pick in the NFL draft. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Want to know who picks first in the 2025 NFL draft?

How about the 10th? Or 100th? Or the last pick, Mr. Irrelevant? We have you covered. 

Below, we have all 257 picks from when the Tennessee Titans lead off the proceedings on April 24 in Green Bay, all the way until Saturday afternoon, when the Kansas City Chiefs will make the final choice of the three-day extravaganza. 

Round 1 will begin April 24, Rounds 2-3 will be April 25 and Rounds 4-7 will be April 26. 

Round 1

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns

34. New York Giants 

35. Tennessee Titans

36. Jacksonville Jaguars 

37. Las Vegas Raiders

38. New England Patriots

39. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Chicago Bears

42. New York Jets

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Indianapolis Colts

46. Atlanta Falcons

47. Arizona Cardinals

48. Miami Dolphins

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Seattle Seahawks

51. Denver Broncos

52. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

54. Green Bay Packers

55. Los Angeles Chargers

56. Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota from Houston)

57. Carolina Panthers (from L.A. Rams)

58. Houston Texans

59. Baltimore Ravens

60. Detroit Lions

61. Washington Commanders

62. Buffalo Bills

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

65. New York Giants

66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee)

67. Cleveland Browns

68. Las Vegas Raiders

69. New England Patriots

70. Jacksonville Jaguars

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Chicago Bears

73. New York Jets

74. Carolina Panthers

75. San Francisco 49ers

76. Dallas Cowboys

77. New England Patriots (from Atlanta)

78. Arizona Cardinals

79. Houston Texans (from Miami through Philadelphia and Washington)

80. Indianapolis Colts

81. Cincinnati Bengals

82. Seattle Seahawks

83. Pittsburgh Steelers

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

85. Denver Broncos

86. Los Angeles Chargers

87. Green Bay Packers

88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)

89. Houston Texans

90. Los Angeles Rams

91. Baltimore Ravens

92. Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit through N.Y. Jets and Las Vegas)

93. New Orleans Saints (from Washington)

94. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Philadelphia Eagles

97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)

98. New York Giants (compensatory)

99. Miami Dolphins (compensatory)

100. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)

101. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)

102. Detroit Lions (compensatory)

Round 4

103. Tennessee Titans

104. Cleveland Browns

105. New York Giants

106. New England Patriots

107. Jacksonville Jaguars

108. Las Vegas Raiders

109. Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)

110. New York Jets

111. Carolina Panthers

112. New Orleans Saints 

113. San Francisco 49ers

114. Carolina Panthers (from Dallas)

115. Arizona Cardinals

116. Miami Dolphins

117. Indianapolis Colts

118. Atlanta Falcons

119. Cincinnati Bengals

120. Tennessee Titans (from Seattle)

121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

122. Denver Broncos

123. Pittsburgh Steelers

124. Green Bay Packers

125. Los Angeles Chargers

126. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)

127. Los Angeles Rams

128. Washington Commanders (from Houston)

129. Baltimore Ravens

130. Detroit Lions

131. New Orleans Saints (from Washington)

132. Buffalo Bills

133. Kansas City Chiefs

134. Philadelphia Eagles (from Detroit; originally Philadelphia's)

135. Miami Dolphins (compensatory)

136. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

137. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory)

138. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)

Round 5

139. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)

140. Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)

141. Tennessee Titans

142. Jacksonville Jaguars

143. Las Vegas Raiders

144. New England Patriots

145. New York Jets

146. Carolina Panthers

147. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans through Washington)

148. Chicago Bears

149. Dallas Cowboys

150. Miami Dolphins

151. Indianapolis Colts

152. Arizona Cardinals

153. Cincinnati Bengals

154. New York Giants (from Seattle)

155. Miami Dolphins (from Denver)

156. Pittsburgh Steelers

157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

158. Los Angeles Chargers

159. Green Bay Packers

160. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota)

161. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston)

162. New York Jets (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)

163. Carolina Panthers (from Baltimore)

164. Philadelphia Eagles (from Detroit through Cleveland)

165. Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington)

166. Houston Texans (from Buffalo)

167. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)

168. Philadelphia Eagles

169. Buffalo Bills (compensatory)

170. Buffalo Bills (compensatory; from Dallas)

171. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)

172. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory)

173. Buffalo Bills (compensatory)

174. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)

175. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory)

176. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

Round 6

177. Buffalo Bills (from N.Y. Giants)

178. Tennessee Titans

179. Cleveland Browns

180. Las Vegas Raiders

181. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England)

182. Jacksonville Jaguars

183. Baltimore Ravens (from Carolina)

184. New Orleans Saints (from Washington; originally New Orleans’s)

185. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago through Seattle)

186. New York Jets

187. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco)

188. Tennessee Titans (from Dallas)

189. Indianapolis Colts

190. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta)

191. Denver Broncos (from Arizona)

192. Cleveland Browns (from Miami through Chicago)

193. Cincinnati Bengals

194. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle)

195. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)

196. Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)

197. Denver Broncos

198. Green Bay Packers

199. Los Angeles Chargers

200. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)

201. Los Angeles Rams

202. Los Angeles Rams (from Houston through Pittsburgh and Chicago)

203. Baltimore Ravens

204. Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit through Cleveland and Buffalo)

205. Washington Commanders

206. Buffalo Bills

207. New York Jets (from Kansas City)

208. Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia)

209. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory)

210. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

211. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory)

212. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

213. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory)

214. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory)

215. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory)

216. Cleveland Browns (compensatory)

Round 7

217. New England Patriots (from Tennessee)

218. Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland through L.A. Chargers)

219. New York Giants

220. New England Patriots

221. Jacksonville Jaguars 

222. Las Vegas Raiders

223. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Philadelphia and Pittsburgh)

224. Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)

225. Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Jets through Kansas City)

226. Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina)

227. San Francisco 49ers

228. Detroit Lions (from Dallas)

229. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Atlanta through Philadelphia)

230. Carolina Panthers (from Arizona)

231. Miami Dolphins

232. Indianapolis Colts

233. Chicago Bears (from Cincinnati)

234. Seattle Seahawks

235. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

236. Houston Texans (from Denver through Philadelphia and Washington)

237. Green Bay Packers (from Pittsburgh)

238. New England Patriots (from L.A. Chargers)

239. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay through Tennessee)

240. Chicago Bears (from Minnesota through Cleveland)

241. Houston Texans

242. Atlanta Falcons (through L.A. Rams) 

243. Baltimore Ravens 

244. Detroit Lions

245. Washington Commanders

246. New York Giants (from Buffalo)

247. Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City through Carolina)

248. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia through Washington)

249. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)

250. Green Bay Packers (compensatory)

251. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory)

252. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory)

253. Miami Dolphins (compensatory)

254. New Orleans Saints(compensatory)

255. Cleveland Browns (compensatory)

256. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory)

257. Kansas City Chiefs  (compensatory)

