2026 NFL Free Agency: 10 Best Tight Ends Available

NFL free agency begins on March 11, opening up at the start of the new league year. The tight end position will feature a number of notable names, with a few familiar faces at the end of their current contract set to hit the open market, including future Hall of Famer and Chiefs legend Travis Kelce.

With less than a month until free agency begins, let’s take a look at the 10 best tight ends who are set to become free agents and could potentially play for a new team in 2026.

10. Noah Fant

Bengals tight end Noah Fant will be a free agent in 2026. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Fant will return to free agency after spending the 2025 season with the Bengals. He featured in 15 games in Cincinnati but didn’t put up big numbers, recording 34 receptions for a career-low 288 yards and three touchdowns. Fumbles were something of an unexpected issue last year for Fant, who coughed up the ball three times in 2025, despite having had just one career fumble in the six years prior.

9. Tyler Conklin

Tyler Conklin will return to free agency after spending the 2025 season with the Chargers. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Conklin’s offensive production was practically nonexistent during his one-year stint with the Chargers in 2025. Prior to that, he’d recorded no fewer than 50 receptions in four straight seasons with the Jets and Vikings. Conklin is a skilled blocker with reliable hands and could be a solid pickup for a team seeking an experienced option both as a blocker and a receiver.

8. Tyler Higbee

Tyler Higbee spent the first 10 years of his career with the Rams. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Higbee has spent his entire 10-year career with the Rams, but his contract expired after the 2025 season and he’s set to hit free agency for the first time in his career. Injuries have limited him to just 13 games over the last two seasons, but he’s been an important player in L.A. when healthy. In 138 career games, Higbee has 386 catches, 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns.

7. Cade Otton

Cade Otton has 207 catches in four seasons in the NFL, all with the Buccaneers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Otton, 26, has reached the end of his rookie deal with the Buccaneers and is set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He’s been Tampa Bay’s No. 1 tight end over the last two seasons, during which he’s tallied 118 receptions, 1,172 yards and five touchdowns.

6. Chigoziem Okonkwo

Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is set to hit free agency. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Okonkwo is an excellent pass catcher who is capable of making some big plays on offense, but he leaves plenty to be desired as a run blocker. PFF graded Okonkwo as the 83rd of 83 tight ends in terms of his run blocking, but he measured up much better as a receiver. Last year, Okonkwo had 56 catches for 560 yards and two touchdowns.

5. David Njoku

David Njoku played the first nine years of his career with the Browns. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Njoku has already bid farewell to Cleveland, where he’s spent the first nine years of his career. Njoku is now set to hit free agency for the first time, and he’ll do so as one of the top tight ends on the market. Njoku will turn 30 next season and has played in just 23 games over the last two seasons, but he’s only two years removed from a Pro Bowl campaign in which he had 81 catches, 882 yards and six touchdowns––all career highs.

4. Dallas Goedert

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is set to hit free agency this offseason. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Goedert had a career year in 2025, hauling in 11 touchdown receptions––more than doubling his previous single-season high of five––as well as 60 catches, also a career best. At 31 years old, Goedert will be one of the more experienced tight ends in free agency this offseason, and should garner plenty of interest from teams looking for a reliable red zone threat.

3. Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely will be a free agent for the first time in his career. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Likely has shown flashes of sheer brilliance in his career, but hasn’t always had the opportuntiy of a top tight end. He may well get that chance on the open market this offseason. In four seasons with the Ravens, Likely had 135 receptions and 15 touchdowns in 63 games. After a 2025 campaign in which he was targeted a career low 36 times, Likely will hit free agency for the first time in his career.

2. Kyle Pitts

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be a free agent this offseason. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2025, Pitts finally began to look the part of the No. 4 pick the Falcons selected back in 2021. Pitts set career highs with 88 receptions and five touchdowns last season, earning Second Team All-Pro honors. At 25 years old, he’ll be one of the youngest and most intriguing tight ends to hit the open market this offseason.

1. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce could become a free agent this offseason. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kelce leaving the Chiefs for anything but retirement feels incredibly unlikely, but as it stands, Kelce is set to hit free agency this offseason. If he does become available, he’ll be highly sought after as he approaches the end of his career. He showed he still has some gas left in the tank in 2025, catching 76 passes for 851 yards and two touchdowns.

