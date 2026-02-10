Four David Njoku Landing Spots After TE Announces Intention to Test Free Agency

Browns tight end David Njoku made waves on Monday evening, announcing on Instagram that he intends to test free agency this spring.

“These 9 years have been a beautiful journey,” Njoku wrote regarding his time with Cleveland. “I'm am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I'm so grateful for you guys.”

“The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart,” he continued. “The city of Cleveland will forever be #ChiefOut.”

Njoku, 29, was selected by the Browns out of Miami with the No. 29 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He’s since hauled in 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns and was voted a Pro Bowler in 2023. He's a top-tier tight end who will likely earn a pretty penny on the open market.

On that topic, here are four potential destination for pending free agent David Njoku.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs could see Travis Kelce retire this offseason. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Rostered tight ends in 2026: Noah Gray, Jared Wiley

Three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is expected to meet with the Chiefs soon to determine his NFL future. As things stand, the return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has signs pointing toward the star tight end coming back for another season—however, with the four-time First-Team All-Pro set to enter his age-36 campaign, there remains a realistic possibility that he could instead decide to hang up his cleats.

If he does, Njoku would be slam dunk signing for a Kansas City team that’s desparate to improve the weaponry around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Los Angeles Chargers

Oronde Gadsden caught 49 passes and three touchdowns as a rookie. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rostered tight ends in 2026: Will Dissly, Oronde Gadsden II

While Justin Herbert apparently did enough to warrant a single first-place MVP vote for his performance in 2025, he could still use another top-tier target on offense in order to truly get the Chargers over the hump. Rookie Oronde Gadsden II led Los Angeles’s tight ends in receptions (49), receiving yards (664), and touchdowns (3) this season, but also struggled with drops—failing to secure five catchable passes.

The big-name additions of Mike McDaniel and Adam Gase to the Chargers’ staff is indicitive of their goal to bring their offense to the next level. Signing Njoku would further that vision by adding a proven playmaker to the mix.

Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson caught 51 passes with the Vikings in 2025. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rostered tight ends in 2026: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Ben Sims, Ben Yurosek

T.J. Hockenson hasn’t lived up to the hype since being traded in-division from the Lions to the Vikings at the 2022 trade deadline, failing to register more than 500 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.

If Minnesota wants to continue the development of rising third-year signal caller J.J. McCarthy, signing Njoku would add a dependable target to a pass-catching department already led by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

New England Patriots

Hunter Henry turns 32 next December. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Rostered tight ends in 2026: CJ Dippre, Hunter Henry, Jack Westover

Not only does Njoku have a connection to coach Mike Vrabel—who worked with the Browns in 2024 as a consultant—but he’d also be the perfect gadget tight end in a Josh McDaniels offense.

New England’s tight end room is currently led by veteran Hunter Henry—who turns 32 next December—but beyond him, the cupboard is bare. Sunday’s Super Bowl LX loss made it painfully clear the Patriots must do more to support Drake Maye with better options. What better way to address the need than by pairing the quarterback with a true matchup nightmare in Njoku?

