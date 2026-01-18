Packers Agree to Contract Extension With Head Coach Matt LaFleur

The Packers have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with head coach Matt LaFleur, sources told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Since a blown lead and ultimate loss in last Saturday's NFC wild-card game to the division rival Bears, both Green Bay and LaFleur's representatives were hard at work to come to an agreement on a new contract. LaFleur is 76-40-1 with six trips to the playoffs in seven seasons with the Packers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that there was never any serious consideration given to moving on from LaFleur. Green Bay is expected to also extend the contracts of general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball, as the franchise aims to keep continuity between the front office and head coach moving into next season and beyond.

