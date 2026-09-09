NFL Week 1 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Texans Host Bills in Early AFC Clash
It’s Week 1! The season is finally here and we at The MMQB can’t wait for things to get started. We’ve already rolled out our staff season predictions, with everyone’s Super Bowl picks, full playoff brackets, award winners and annual bold predictions.
We have plenty of other great stuff on the site to get you ready for the season, including Conor Orr’s preseason power rankings, Albert Breer’s conversation with Sam Darnold and more. Plus, on a more serious note, Matt Verderame spent time with Chris Johnson and his family for a look at how they are navigating his life with ALS.
But before we get to Super Bowl LXI, let’s turn our attention to Week 1 with the return of our weekly staff picks. These will typically be published on Thursdays, but we’re pushing them out a day early with the Seahawks and Patriots kicking off Wednesday night. Orr is our defending champion from last season, and he is jumping right back into things with the most upset picks in Week 1. He is also the only person taking the Patriots on the road this week. There are three games where we are split down the middle with four pickers on each side: Buccaneers at Bengals, Jets at Titans and Packers at Vikings.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Patriots at Seahawks
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
49ers vs. Rams (Melbourne, Australia)
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Buccaneers at Bengals
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Eva Geitheim: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
Saints at Lions
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Eva Geitheim: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Mike Kadlick: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Jets at Titans
- Albert Breer: Jets
- Eva Geitheim: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Titans
- Mike Kadlick: Jets
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Titans
- Matt Verderame: Titans
Ravens at Colts
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Eva Geitheim: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Mike Kadlick: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Falcons at Steelers
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Eva Geitheim: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Mike Kadlick: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Bears at Panthers
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Eva Geitheim: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Browns at Jaguars
- Albert Breer: Jaguars
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Bills at Texans
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Eva Geitheim: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Dolphins at Raiders
- Albert Breer: Raiders
- Eva Geitheim: Raiders
- Mitch Goldich: Raiders
- Mike Kadlick: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
Packers at Vikings
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Eva Geitheim: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Commanders at Eagles
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Eva Geitheim: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Mike Kadlick: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Commanders
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Cardinals at Chargers
- Albert Breer: Chargers
- Eva Geitheim: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Mike Kadlick: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
Cowboys at Giants
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Broncos at Chiefs
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Eva Geitheim: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs