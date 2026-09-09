NFL Week 1 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Texans Host Bills in Early AFC Clash

It’s Week 1! The season is finally here and we at The MMQB can’t wait for things to get started. We’ve already rolled out our staff season predictions , with everyone’s Super Bowl picks, full playoff brackets, award winners and annual bold predictions.

We have plenty of other great stuff on the site to get you ready for the season, including Conor Orr’s preseason power rankings , Albert Breer’s conversation with Sam Darnold and more. Plus, on a more serious note, Matt Verderame spent time with Chris Johnson and his family for a look at how they are navigating his life with ALS.

But before we get to Super Bowl LXI, let’s turn our attention to Week 1 with the return of our weekly staff picks. These will typically be published on Thursdays, but we’re pushing them out a day early with the Seahawks and Patriots kicking off Wednesday night. Orr is our defending champion from last season, and he is jumping right back into things with the most upset picks in Week 1. He is also the only person taking the Patriots on the road this week. There are three games where we are split down the middle with four pickers on each side: Buccaneers at Bengals, Jets at Titans and Packers at Vikings.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Patriots at Seahawks

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Patriots

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

49ers vs. Rams (Melbourne, Australia)

Albert Breer: Rams

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: Rams

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Rams

Buccaneers at Bengals

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Bengals

Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers

Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers

Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers

Conor Orr: Buccaneers

John Pluym: Bengals

Matt Verderame: Bengals

Saints at Lions

Albert Breer: Lions

Eva Geitheim: Lions

Mitch Goldich: Lions

Mike Kadlick: Lions

Gilberto Manzano: Lions

Conor Orr: Lions

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Lions

Jets at Titans

Albert Breer: Jets

Eva Geitheim: Jets

Mitch Goldich: Titans

Mike Kadlick: Jets

Gilberto Manzano: Titans

Conor Orr: Jets

John Pluym: Titans

Matt Verderame: Titans

Ravens at Colts

Albert Breer: Ravens

Eva Geitheim: Ravens

Mitch Goldich: Ravens

Mike Kadlick: Ravens

Gilberto Manzano: Colts

Conor Orr: Ravens

John Pluym: Ravens

Matt Verderame: Ravens

Falcons at Steelers

Albert Breer: Steelers

Eva Geitheim: Steelers

Mitch Goldich: Steelers

Mike Kadlick: Steelers

Gilberto Manzano: Steelers

Conor Orr: Steelers

John Pluym: Steelers

Matt Verderame: Steelers

Bears at Panthers

Albert Breer: Bears

Eva Geitheim: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Mike Kadlick: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Panthers

Matt Verderame: Bears

Browns at Jaguars

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Browns

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Bills at Texans

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Mike Kadlick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Texans

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Texans

Dolphins at Raiders

Albert Breer: Raiders

Eva Geitheim: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Mike Kadlick: Raiders

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Raiders

Matt Verderame: Raiders

Packers at Vikings

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Vikings

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Vikings

Matt Verderame: Packers

Commanders at Eagles

Albert Breer: Commanders

Eva Geitheim: Eagles

Mitch Goldich: Eagles

Mike Kadlick: Eagles

Gilberto Manzano: Eagles

Conor Orr: Commanders

John Pluym: Eagles

Matt Verderame: Eagles

Cardinals at Chargers

Albert Breer: Chargers

Eva Geitheim: Chargers

Mitch Goldich: Chargers

Mike Kadlick: Chargers

Gilberto Manzano: Chargers

Conor Orr: Chargers

John Pluym: Chargers

Matt Verderame: Chargers

Cowboys at Giants

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Broncos at Chiefs

Albert Breer: Broncos

Eva Geitheim: Broncos

Mitch Goldich: Broncos

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Broncos

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs