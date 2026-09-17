NFL Week 2 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Broncos Vulnerable to Be Upset at Home by Jaguars
It’s Week 2! We learned some lessons in the first week of the season, watched some teams start new eras and saw the immediate impact of new players from Kansas City to San Francisco. Now we turn our attention to 16 more games.
This week begins with a heavyweight matchup on Thursday night, as the Bills host the Lions in their regular-season debut at the new Highmark Stadium. Elsewhere, the Patriots will look to rebound from a season-opening loss when they take on the Steelers, and the Chargers hope to do the same against the Raiders.
Week 1 saw four upsets, and more than half of our panel expects another in the Jaguars-Broncos game, with Denver favored though playing on short rest after an opening loss to the Chiefs. Plus, we’ll see whether the Rams’ attempt to stay on Pacific time during their quick trip to Australia pays off in a showdown with the upstart Giants, but only one of our pickers envisions Los Angeles falling to 0–2.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Lions at Bills
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Panthers at Falcons
- Albert Breer: Panthers
- Eva Geitheim: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Mike Kadlick: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Panthers
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Vikings at Bears
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Eva Geitheim: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Eagles at Titans
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Eva Geitheim: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Mike Kadlick: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Steelers at Patriots
- Albert Breer: Patriots
- Eva Geitheim: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Packers at Jets
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Eva Geitheim: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Browns at Buccaneers
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Eva Geitheim: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Saints at Ravens
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Eva Geitheim: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Mike Kadlick: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Bengals at Texans
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Eva Geitheim: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Jaguars at Broncos
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
Raiders at Chargers
- Albert Breer: Chargers
- Eva Geitheim: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Mike Kadlick: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
Commanders at Cowboys
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Seahawks at Cardinals
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Dolphins at 49ers
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Colts at Chiefs
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Giants at Rams
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams