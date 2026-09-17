NFL Week 2 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Broncos Vulnerable to Be Upset at Home by Jaguars

It’s Week 2! We learned some lessons in the first week of the season, watched some teams start new eras and saw the immediate impact of new players from Kansas City to San Francisco . Now we turn our attention to 16 more games.

This week begins with a heavyweight matchup on Thursday night, as the Bills host the Lions in their regular-season debut at the new Highmark Stadium. Elsewhere, the Patriots will look to rebound from a season-opening loss when they take on the Steelers, and the Chargers hope to do the same against the Raiders.

Week 1 saw four upsets, and more than half of our panel expects another in the Jaguars-Broncos game, with Denver favored though playing on short rest after an opening loss to the Chiefs. Plus, we’ll see whether the Rams’ attempt to stay on Pacific time during their quick trip to Australia pays off in a showdown with the upstart Giants, but only one of our pickers envisions Los Angeles falling to 0–2.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Lions at Bills

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Mike Kadlick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

Panthers at Falcons

Albert Breer: Panthers

Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Panthers

Mike Kadlick: Panthers

Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Conor Orr: Panthers

John Pluym: Falcons

Matt Verderame: Panthers

Vikings at Bears

Albert Breer: Bears

Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Mike Kadlick: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Bears

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Bears

Matt Verderame: Bears

Eagles at Titans

Albert Breer: Eagles

Eva Geitheim: Eagles

Mitch Goldich: Eagles

Mike Kadlick: Eagles

Gilberto Manzano: Eagles

Conor Orr: Eagles

John Pluym: Eagles

Matt Verderame: Eagles

Steelers at Patriots

Albert Breer: Patriots

Eva Geitheim: Patriots

Mitch Goldich: Steelers

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Patriots

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Patriots

Packers at Jets

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Jets

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Packers

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Jets

Matt Verderame: Packers

Browns at Buccaneers

Albert Breer: Buccaneers

Eva Geitheim: Buccaneers

Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers

Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers

Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers

Conor Orr: Buccaneers

John Pluym: Buccaneers

Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Saints at Ravens

Albert Breer: Ravens

Eva Geitheim: Ravens

Mitch Goldich: Ravens

Mike Kadlick: Ravens

Gilberto Manzano: Ravens

Conor Orr: Ravens

John Pluym: Ravens

Matt Verderame: Ravens

Bengals at Texans

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilberto Manzano: Bengals

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Texans

Jaguars at Broncos

Albert Breer: Broncos

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Broncos

Raiders at Chargers

Albert Breer: Chargers

Eva Geitheim: Chargers

Mitch Goldich: Chargers

Mike Kadlick: Chargers

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Chargers

John Pluym: Chargers

Matt Verderame: Raiders

Commanders at Cowboys

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Commanders

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Seahawks at Cardinals

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Dolphins at 49ers

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: 49ers

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

Colts at Chiefs

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Eva Geitheim: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Chiefs

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Giants at Rams

Albert Breer: Rams

Eva Geitheim: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Rams

Mike Kadlick: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Giants

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Rams