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NFL Week 2 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Broncos Vulnerable to Be Upset at Home by Jaguars

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 16 games, including the Bills’ new stadium opening and the Rams’ return from Australia.
The MMQB Staff|
Jaylen Waddle did not make a big impact in his Broncos debut.
Jaylen Waddle did not make a big impact in his Broncos debut. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s Week 2! We learned some lessons in the first week of the season, watched some teams start new eras and saw the immediate impact of new players from Kansas City to San Francisco. Now we turn our attention to 16 more games.

This week begins with a heavyweight matchup on Thursday night, as the Bills host the Lions in their regular-season debut at the new Highmark Stadium. Elsewhere, the Patriots will look to rebound from a season-opening loss when they take on the Steelers, and the Chargers hope to do the same against the Raiders.

Week 1 saw four upsets, and more than half of our panel expects another in the Jaguars-Broncos game, with Denver favored though playing on short rest after an opening loss to the Chiefs. Plus, we’ll see whether the Rams’ attempt to stay on Pacific time during their quick trip to Australia pays off in a showdown with the upstart Giants, but only one of our pickers envisions Los Angeles falling to 0–2.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer

MMQB staff picks for Week 2
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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content. 

Lions at Bills

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Eva Geitheim: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Mike Kadlick: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills

Panthers at Falcons

  • Albert Breer: Panthers
  • Eva Geitheim: Panthers
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Mike Kadlick: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: Panthers
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers

Vikings at Bears

  • Albert Breer: Bears
  • Eva Geitheim: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Mike Kadlick: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears

Eagles at Titans

  • Albert Breer: Eagles
  • Eva Geitheim: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Mike Kadlick: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles

Steelers at Patriots

  • Albert Breer: Patriots
  • Eva Geitheim: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Mike Kadlick: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots

Packers at Jets

  • Albert Breer: Packers
  • Eva Geitheim: Jets
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Mike Kadlick: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame: Packers

Browns at Buccaneers

  • Albert Breer: Buccaneers
  • Eva Geitheim: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Saints at Ravens

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Eva Geitheim: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Mike Kadlick: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens

Bengals at Texans

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Eva Geitheim: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans

Jaguars at Broncos

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos

Raiders at Chargers

  • Albert Breer: Chargers
  • Eva Geitheim: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Mike Kadlick: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Raiders

Commanders at Cowboys

  • Albert Breer: Cowboys
  • Eva Geitheim: Commanders
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Seahawks at Cardinals

  • Albert Breer: Seahawks
  • Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Dolphins at 49ers

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Eva Geitheim: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers

Colts at Chiefs

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Giants at Rams

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Eva Geitheim: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
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