32 Teams in 32 Days: It’s Super Bowl or Bust for the Ravens
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2025 win totals. Up next: the Ravens.
The Baltimore Ravens didn’t need much tweaking after forming a Super Bowl–contending roster, one that was thrust into an offseason of wondering what could have been after Mark Andrews’s costly drop in the postseason.
Coach John Harbaugh’s Ravens didn’t get a shot at the Chiefs because they fell in the divisional round to the Bills. However, the Ravens have made a few upgrades to contend again and possibly get by those two teams in 2025.
Baltimore added veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, drafted safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green, and recently signed cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Ravens cut long-time kicker Justin Tucker and drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round.
Let’s take a closer look at the Ravens.
What’s at stake this season: Super Bowl trophy
It’s Super Bowl or bust for the Ravens, who might not have a weakness on their roster.
Baltimore addressed last year’s lone weakness with multiple upgrades for the secondary, including the recent signing of Alexander. The team also used a first-round draft pick on Starks and signed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. The Ravens now have one of the best back ends in the NFL, with safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Marlon Humphrey leading the charge.
However, this star-studded roster will go only as far as Lamar Jackson takes them in the postseason. Jackson is coming off his best statistical season (5,087 total yards and 45 total touchdowns), but he again fell short of making the Super Bowl.
Contending for MVP awards yearly won’t matter much if Jackson & Co. don’t break through in this Super Bowl window. With star running back Derrick Henry entering his 10th season, it might be now or never for this core group in Baltimore.
Biggest question going into training camp: Are the Ravens set at receiver?
The Ravens’ receiving corps often gets overlooked when it comes to positional rankings, but they’ve been highly productive the past two seasons.
Zay Flowers is a dynamic playmaker, and Rashod Bateman finally found his footing last season, earning a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension last month. Hopkins is no longer in his prime, but as the No. 3 receiver, the Ravens need timely plays from the future Hall of Famer.
It also helps that Jackson has two standout tight ends in Andrews and Isaiah Likely. With Jackson improving as a passer after leaning on his athleticism early in his career, that has elevated the game of all the pass catchers in Baltimore.
But the narrative of Jackson needing more help at receiver won’t go away until they advance to a Super Bowl. Plenty could have changed had Andrews completed the crucial two-point conversion in the divisional playoff loss against the Bills.
Sources are saying: Ravens should have avoided Green
According to a former head coach, the Ravens should have drafted edge rusher Landon Jackson over Green, whom Baltimore took at No. 59 in the second round. Jackson ended up going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 72 in the third round.
Baltimore drew criticism for drafting Green, who’s faced multiple sexual assault allegations.
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Edge rusher Odafe Oweh
The Ravens could use another productive pass rusher—if Oweh doesn’t build on his impressive 2024 season. After a slow start to his career, Oweh is on the verge of putting it together after recording 10 sacks last season, only 2.5 less than Kyle Van Noy for most on the team.
Oweh, the 2021 first-round pick, would drastically help his bank account if he produces another 10-plus sacks in a contract year.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 2
The Ravens eventually have to win a Super Bowl during this era of their history to be remembered as having reached their full potential, but there’s no denying Jackson’s excellence. The two-time MVP and three-time All-Pro was magnificent in 2024. Jackson is already a future Hall of Famer, but a ring would put him in the upper crust of greats. —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: Jackson coming off best fantasy season
Jackson is coming off the best fantasy season of all time among quarterbacks with 430.4 points, so regression is inevitable. It’s just a matter of how much. During the 2023 season, Jackson averaged 20.7 points (or around five fewer points than last year). I think that’s a reasonable total to expect this season, and it still keeps Jackson in the top five at his position. However, it’s not the same level of historic, elite fantasy production he finished with in ’24. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Ravens win Super Bowl (+700)
The Ravens are my pick to win Super Bowl LX. Despite the playoff disappointment last season, they were, in my opinion, the best team in the NFL, ranking first in net yards per play (+1.6), which was +0.6 yards per play better than any other team. Baltimore has done nothing but bolster an already stacked roster. This is their year. —Iain McMillan
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.