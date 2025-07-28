SI

49ers’ Brock Purdy Welcomes Baby Daughter in Sweet Instagram Post

The Purdys just welcomed their first baby ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and wife Jenna Brandt pose for a photo at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and wife Jenna Brandt pose for a photo at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. / Photo by Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially a dad.

On Monday, Purdy and his wife Jenna shared in a joint Instagram post that they had just welcomed their first child, daughter Millie Joleen.

"Millie Joleen Purdy," Jenna wrote in the caption. "Life just became a whole lot sweeter."

Fred Warner and Kyle Juszczyk were the first among Purdy's teammates who congratulated the couple in the post's comments.

Purdy, 25, married his long-term partner Jenna, in March 2024, tying the knot years after they met when they were both freshmen at Iowa State University.

Purdy, who's entering his fourth campaign with the 49ers, has kept his personal life mostly under wraps this offseason, and now fans know why. The 49ers quarterback's daughter was born in the same month as teammate Christian McCaffrey's newborn, Colette.

Congrats to the Bay Area girl dads!

