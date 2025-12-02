49ers GM John Lynch Addresses Possibility of Brandon Aiyuk Returning This Season
The 49ers are enjoying another successful season under coach Kyle Shanahan, boasting a 9-4 record entering Week 14 with a solid shot at qualifying for the playoffs again. It’s been an impressive showing considering the major injuries San Francisco has been dealing with; defensive stars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are out for the year, while quarterback Brock Purdy has been in and out of the lineup.
There’s also been some off-field noise in the form of the Brandon Aiyuk situation. Last month it was revealed Aiyuk’s contract guarantees had been voided by the team for 2026 and the former All-Pro could be released after the season. It’s a bizarre situation and one made more complicated by Aiyuk’s injury status. He suffered a terrible knee injury in October of 2024 and hasn’t seen the field since.
On Tuesday general manager John Lynch discussed the situation and was asked if he thought it was “realistic” to believe Aiyuk could return to play for San Francisco this season. His answer didn’t inspire much optimism.
“Realistic? I’m not sure,” Lynch said on KNBR. “Hopeful, yeah. That’s kind of where I’ll leave that. He continues to rehab. Like I’ve always said, we’re a better football team when Brandon’s out there. I hope that’s the case. I think that’s probably what it is, is hope right now. I wish it were a little bit more than that.”
Whatever’s going on inside the building aside, Aiyuk is a talented receiver who could help the Niners quite a bit if he made it back on the field. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2023, a season in which he recorded over 1,300 yards receiving and averaged 17.9 yards per catch. His skills would be a boon for the San Francisco offense. The 49ers have produced pretty well through the air despite rotating Purdy and Mac Jones due to injury but rank in the middle of the pack in points per game.
It doesn’t seem like the Niners expect him back this year. But it’s a situation worth watching.