49ers John Lynch Makes Huge Comment About George Kittle’s Future With Team
The San Francisco 49ers will likely part ways with at least one key member from the core of their teams that went to two Super Bowls and four NFC championship games in five years. The 49ers are expected to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason and fullback Kyle Juszczyk could become a cap casualty as the team looks to rebound from a disappointing 6-11 season in 2024 and retool to become contenders again.
One franchise cornerstone the 49ers are not looking to part ways with is tight end George Kittle. Kittle has been with the 49ers since 2017, the year John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan took over the franchise, and has been one of the key players to the team's success over the past half decade.
Kittle is entering the final year of the five-year, $75 million contract he signed back in 2020. Lynch said Wednesday at the NFL combine that he has had some talks on an extension with Kittle's representation.
“We’ve already talked about it: We want George to retire a Niner," Lynch said at the combine. “He’s a Niner through and through.
“I want that to become a reality. I think the only thing on that is timing. That’s no different from what I’ve told George and his agent. There are some other things we’re focused on. George is certainly there, but that’s something we all want to see become a reality, including George.”
Though Kittle is 31 years old and will turn 32 in the middle of the next season, he remains one of the 49ers' most effective weapons on offense and one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Kittle led the 49ers in receiving during the 2024 season, catching 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. The All-Pro tight end is still making jaw dropping plays like his toe-tapping touchdown against the Buccaneers.
One factor that could potentially delay an extension to Kittle is getting an extension done with Brock Purdy. The 49ers' top priority is likely to extend Purdy this offseason, and Lynch noted the team has already had "good discussions" regarding an extension with Purdy's team.